Pixel 8 Pro leaks again with 'Audio Magic Eraser' feature and blue color

TL;DR A promotional video has leaked showing the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

The clip promotes a new “Audio Magic Eraser” feature, which does exactly what it sounds like it does.

There’s also a previously unseen blue colorway.

Over the past few months, we’ve seen the usual steady stream of leaks related to Google’s upcoming slate of Pixel phones, to be known as the Google Pixel 8 family. Now, as first spotted by 9to5Google, via a leaker on X (formerly known as Twitter), we have yet another leak. This time, it’s a promotional video that would likely be used as a television commercial.

In the video, which you can see below, we see skateboarders using a new Google Pixel 8 Pro feature called “Audio Magic Eraser.” As one would expect, the feature uses AI smarts to remove unneeded audio from video clips.

At the end of the clip, we see the Pixel 8 Pro itself. The phone is in a new-to-us blue colorway that looks pretty good.

Interestingly, the ad’s text says “Google Pixel 8” repeatedly, but all we see in the video is the Pixel 8 Pro. This strongly suggests the vanilla Pixel 8 would support the Audio Magic Eraser feature, too.

Note the weird janky colors of the video. This is likely a leak deterrent or some other way of identifying the clip is not ready for distribution. The real ad will probably not look like this.

We expect the Google Pixel 8 Pro and its vanilla sibling to launch in early October.

