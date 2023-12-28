Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro case review: The perfect Pixel partner

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We tested the official Google Pixel Case for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Similar cases are available for the older Pixel 7 series and the mid-range Pixel 7a.

If you’ve recently acquired a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, chances are you’re eager to accessorize. Investing in a phone of this caliber naturally means you’ll want to protect it. Screen protectors are plentiful and straightforward, with the main choice being between plastic or glass. However, when it comes to cases, the options are vast.

A great starting point when searching for a case for the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro is Google itself. Cases for both models are similar in terms of material, using slightly flexible polycarbonate. The cases feature microfiber linings and incorporate recycled aluminum for both the buttons and the G logo on the back. The only distinction is that the Pixel 8 has a marginally smaller ‘forehead’ above the camera bar, while the Pixel 8 Pro’s is larger. This means the Pro version offers a bit more protection in that area, but otherwise, they are virtually identical.

The advantage of Google’s in-house cases is their use of flexible, recycled polycarbonate material. This gives them a slight bend, making it easy to attach or remove them from your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. The ability to swap quickly is handy if you accidentally scratch your case or decide to change the color.

Another subtle design difference is the placement of the microphone holes on the top edge — they’re on the left for the Pixel 8 and on the right for the Pixel 8 Pro.

At the end of the day, choosing a case directly from Google has its benefits. No one has had more time to refine their case design based on the phone itself than the Pixel’s creators. Google has meticulously considered every detail. Instead of using cutouts around the buttons, they have precisely molded them to ensure they remain tactile and responsive for as long as you have your phone.

The final advantage of Google’s design control is the range of color options available for the in-house Google Pixel case. You can choose from Mint, Rose, and Charcoal, with Coral available as a Google Store exclusive. If you opt for the Pixel 8, there’s a Hazel option to match the phone, while the Pixel 8 Pro offers a Bay color to match the new blue model.

Both cases are priced at $34.99, so your decision won’t be influenced by cost. The real difference comes down to your color preference, whether you want the Google Store exclusive Coral or if you prefer to match your case with your phone.

