The 17 best Pixel 7 cases you can buy

The Pixel 7 is one of our favorite phones from last year, and if you’re planning on picking up Google’s second-gen Tensor smartphone, you’ll want to get a case to keep it safe. We’ve tested a variety of cases ranging from thin to rugged and selected the very best Pixel 7 cases you can buy.

The best standard Pixel 7 cases

Caseology Parallax

Stylish design

Great colors

Nice grip Mil-grade protection

Very affordable

For most people, the Caseology Parallax will be a fantastic Pixel 7 case for everyday use. It has a unique, 3D texture on the back that both looks great and adds a little grip to an otherwise slippery device. It also features military-grade protection (MIL-STD 810G), so it’s more than capable of keeping your Pixel safe in everyday use. We think it adds a nice touch, but if you’re not into the texture on the back, Caseology makes another case called the Nano Pop that drops the hexacore back in favor of an eye-catching two-tone design. Both are among the cheapest Pixel 7 cases you can buy, making them an incredible value.

Spigen Liquid Air

Excellent grip

Good protection Very affordable

Limited color options

Not into color? The Spigen Liquid Air is another great case that always earns our seal of approval. It features a rubberized texture on the back of the case and ridges on the sides that add incredible grip and prevent any slippage on tables. The case itself is relatively thin and light but still manages to earn military-grade drop protection. Our only complaint is that it only comes in navy blue and black, but if you’re not into color, that’s not a dealbreaker. Like the case above, the Liquid Air is very affordable.

Mous Limitless 5.0

Good protection

MagSafe support Great color options

Premium feel

While standard Pixel 7 cases are easy to find in a variety of colors and styles, the Mous Limitless 5.0 stands out amongst the crowd by incorporating magnets to enable full MagSafe compatibility. The standard was designed for iPhones, but with this case you can use wireless chargers, wallet attachments, and more on your Pixel 7 with ease. Aside from this killer feature, we also found the case to have a nice, premium feel. It comes in a variety of designs, including leather, walnut, and aramid fiber.

Incipio Duo

Simple design

Nice hand feel Anti-microbial coating

Great drop protection

The Incipio Duo is a case design that’s been around for years, and still manages to deliver the goods. The overall look of the case is pretty standard, but there are two color options, and the red one was our favorite. The soft-touch finish also feels great in the hand, and the company totes 12 feet of drop protection, which is excellent for how thin the case is. It is, however, a bit pricer than the options above.

Speck Impacthero

Standard design

Nice purple colorway 8-foot drop protection

Soft-touch finish

The Impacthero from Speck is quite similar to the option above and represents a safe choice for just about anyone. The design is again pretty standard, but this time it comes in a really nice purple color (seen above). Once again it has a soft-touch finish for a little extra grip, and above-average drop protection to keep your Pixel 7 safe.

Moment Case

Subtle design

Nice color options Only comes in black

Not compatible with Moment lenses

Moment made a name for itself with its mobile lenses, but you should also know that it makes an excellent case. Typically, these cases are the best way to gain access to that ecosystem of lenses, but unfortunately, this isn’t the case with the Pixel 7 case. Moment lenses will not work with this case or with the Pixel 7 line in general. However, the case does have another trick up its sleeve in the form of built-in magnets. This not only unlocks the company’s mounts and gimbals, but it also enables the use of a massive variety of MagSafe accessories, just like the Mous case above. We do wish it came in colors other than black, though.

The best thin Pixel 7 cases

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin and light

Decent protection Limited color options

Very affordable

Spigen is back once again with another affordable case. This one, the Thin Fit, is exactly what you think it will be: a thin and light Pixel 7 case. Despite this, it still offers some drop protection, although nowhere near what you’ll find on thicker cases. If you want the thinnest case possible this is it, although we do wish it came in more colors. It’s limited to black and gray.

PHNX Thin Case

Thinnest Pixel 7 case

Very light

No branding Not the cheapest

Limited protection

If you don’t mind paying a bit more, the next case is the absolute thinnest on the market. At just .35mm thin, it adds virtually no weight or bulk to your Pixel 7. It also comes in four colorways (matte black, frosted black, frosted white, and navy blue), all of which are completely free of visible branding. The camera bar is completely covered for basic drop protection, but don’t expect this to take much of a beating.

Gear4 Havana

Slim and light

Nice grip Anti-microbial coating

Only comes in black

If you want a thin Pixel 7 case with a little more character, the Gear4 Havana is worth a look. It’s not quite as thin and light as the option above, but it features a ribbed texture on the back for added grip and visual appeal. However, it is a bit more expensive and only comes in black.

The best clear Pixel 7 cases

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Clear finish

Some protection Thin and light

Very affordable

If you want a simple clear Pixel 7 case, we recommend the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. It’s always among the cheapest clear cases you can buy, but still doesn’t make any compromises on quality. It’s thin and light while still offering some drop protection. It also has special anti-yellowing technology to keep your case crystal clear for years to come. It’s worth mentioning that there’s also a version with a thick black border around the sides, although it doesn’t add any extra protection.

Otterbox Symmetry

Excellent protection

Two clear finishes Anti-microbial coating

Somewhat pricey

If you want a clear case that offers great protection, Otterbox has you covered. It’s probably the most recognizable rugged case brand out there, and its clear Symmetry case has some serious chops. The thick bumpers greatly exceed military-grade drop standards, and there are two different clear finishes to choose from. There’s also an anti-microbial coating to prevent discoloration and odors. However, it is quite a bit more expensive than the option above, so you’ll have to decide for yourself whether or not the extra protection is worth the extra expense.

Gear4 Milan

Gorgeous designs

Great drop protection Nice grip

Somewhat pricey

Want more style? The Gear4 Milan is a clear case that comes in three different striking designs, each of which is sure to turn heads. There’s more to them than just looks though, as they also feature a stellar 13 feet of drop protection. They don’t quite match the Symmetry above punch for punch, but they sure are nicer to look at.

Kate Spade New York Defensive Hardshell

Stylish floral pattern

Clear finish Decent protection

Pricey

If you want something even more stylish, this branded case from Kate Spade New York might do the trick. It features a floral pattern on the back to match the brand’s aesthetic. Apart from that, it’s a fairly standard clear case. You also pay a bit of a premium for the branding, but the case itself is more than capable of getting the job done

The best rugged Pixel 7 cases

Otterbox Defender Pro

Unbeatable protection

Dust ports

Thick and bulky Two color options

Pricey

For maximum protection, Otterbox has always been a top pick. Its top-of-the-line case, the Defender Pro, has unbeatable drop protection, plus port covers to prevent dust and debris from entering your Pixel 7. The thick bumpers mean it will add a lot of weight and bulk to your phone, but it’s worth it if you want to take it on your adventures. There’s also a non-Pro version, but the only difference is that it doesn’t have an anti-microbial coating. It’s also exactly the same price, and honestly, you’d be hard pressed to tell the difference.

Incipio Grip

Excellent grip

Rubber texture Very durable

Two color options

The Incipio Grip is another case that’s been around for years, and it’s always a great performer. It’s a thick and durable case, but the big selling point is the ribbed texture on the sides of the case. This, combined with 14 feet of drop protection, will help you keep your Pixel 7 safe and sound for years to come. It comes in two colors: black and blue.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Rugged design

Not too bulky Very affordable

Limited color options

Spigen has two rigged Pixel 7 cases in its lineup, and both achieve a more balanced approach than the two cases above. Instead of adding more bulk for protection, they keep things relatively slim. The Rugged Armor is even somewhat flexible to allow easy installation. The Tough Armor, on the other hand, is a bit bulkier to enable the housing of a kickstand. It isn’t the most robust kickstand we’ve tested, but it does support the small-ish Pixel 7 just fine. Both are the most affordable rugged Pixel 7 cases you can buy.

The best Pixel 7 wallet cases

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Cardholder design

Nicely pocketable Comes in two colors

Very affordable

You don’t have many options when it comes to wallet cases for the Pixel 7, but thankfully this cardholder case from Spigen is a good one. The enclosure on the back is fully closable and has space for two cards or cash. This relatively limited capacity (and the Pixel 7’s huge camera bar), keep the design relatively streamlined. However, we did notice that embossed cards are a tight fit. Still, this case is remarkably affordable, and with it, you’ll have a place to keep that extra spending money.

