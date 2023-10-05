The Pixel 8 series is here, and we know many of you are wondering if you should get one of Google’s latest devices. An important factor is SIM compatibility and versatility. Does the Google Pixel 8 support eSIM and dual-SIM? Let’s tell you all about it.

Does the Google Pixel 8 have eSIM?

Google

Yes, the Google Pixel 8 supports eSIM. Both phones come with a physical nano-SIM card slot, as well as support for eSIM.

Just keep in mind that your mileage in successfully using your eSIM may vary. In the past, Google warned us that while its phones officially support eSIM, the feature is carrier-dependent and may not be supported by all carriers in all countries.

We’re pretty lucky in the US, though. The three major carriers support eSIM, which include Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Additionally, most MVNOs also support eSIM. That said, some cellphone service providers make activating an eSIM harder than others.

Does the Google Pixel 8 have dual-SIM?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Yes, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have dual-SIM functionality. You can simultaneously use the physical nano-SIM card slot, as well as an eSIM. If your carrier allows it, you can also use two eSIM cards simultaneously and leave the physical nano-SIM card slot empty.

How to activate eSIM on the Google Pixel 8

Google

Activating an eSIM on the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro is relatively simple. If you got your phone from a carrier, chances are it already linked your phone’s IMEI to an eSIM profile.

If you purchased the phone unlocked or the carrier didn’t do the initial set-up, you will need to be a bit more hands-on. The carrier might provide you with a QR code, which you can use to set up your eSIM. Some carriers may also require that you call or go to one of its stores to download the eSIM into your phone. Here’s our full guide on activating an eSIM on a Google Pixel phone.

If you’re migrating your eSIM from another phone, be sure to turn off the older device before you try activating the eSIM on the Pixel 8 series handset. While it’s a small step, many overlook it, and it may cause activation issues.

FAQs

Can I use two SIMs on Pixel 8? You can, but the Pixel 8 series devices only have one physical SIM card slot. You can use either a nano-SIM card and an eSIM, or two eSIMs.

How many eSIMs can I have on a Google Pixel 8? You can store a bunch of eSIM profiles on your Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. That said, you can only use up to two at a time. The rest will have to stay disabled, but you can switch between them as you wish.

Can I transfer my eSIM from an iPhone to a Pixel 8? Sadly, it’s still impossible to migrate eSIM profiles from an iPhone to Android. You will have to go through the eSIM activation process to remove the eSIM from the iPhone and add it to the Pixel 8.