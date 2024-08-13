Does the Google Pixel 9 series support eSIM and dual-SIM?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you looking to get one of Google’s new smartphones? SIM support and compatibility have become a bit confusing over the last few years, so you may be wondering exactly how the Pixel 9 series handles this. Does the Google Pixel 9 support eSIM and dual-SIM? Let’s walk you through all the details and set your mind at ease.

QUICK ANSWER Yes, the Google Pixel 9 series supports both eSIM and physical SIM. Additionally, it has dual-SIM capabilities. If you want to set up your device with two SIMs, you can pick between two configurations: either having two eSIM profiles, or using one eSIM and one physical SIM simultaneously. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Does the Google Pixel 9 have eSIM?

Does the Google Pixel 9 have dual-SIM?

How to activate eSIM on the Google Pixel 9

Editor’s note: All Pixel 9 series devices have the same SIM and eSIM support configurations. These devices include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Does the Google Pixel 9 series have eSIM?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Let’s start by mentioning Google Pixel 9 series devices come with a single physical nano-SIM card slot. This means you can use the same SIM cards you’ve been rocking until now. The SIM card slot is accessible from the bottom of the devices, and you can use the included SIM ejector tool to get to it.

Furthermore, like any modern smartphone, Pixel 9 series smartphones also support eSIM. You can take advantage of all the benefits the newer eSIM technology has to offer, such as the ability to easily switch between carriers without waiting for physical SIM cards to ship or having to look for them at retail stores. It’s also possible to easily test networks or get temporary eSIM accounts when traveling abroad.

Does the Google Pixel 9 series have dual-SIM? Yes, Pixel 9 devices all have dual-SIM support. This means you can use two phone lines simultaneously. Dual-SIM can be set up in one of two ways with the Pixel 9 series: You can use two eSIM profiles, or set up one eSIM and one physical SIM.

All that said, this is the functionality Google has added to the device. The search giant is quick to tell us availability of this feature depends on your carrier and market. You should contact your carrier to get all the local details if you care for dual-SIM functionality.

How to activate eSIM on the Google Pixel 9 series

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you ready to set up your Google Pixel 9 series device and get it connected to your carrier network? The process is pretty straightforward, but it can vary a bit depending on your carrier and how you purchased your phone.

Those who get their Pixel 9 devices straight from their carriers will have it the easiest. They will usually set it all up for you. Either that, or they will proactively link your IMEI to your eSIM profile, and you will get a notification to activate your phone during the initial set-up, complete with step-by-step instructions.

You may have to be a bit more hands-on if you bought the Pixel 9 device unlocked, either from Google or any other retailer. If your carrier gave you a QR code to set up your eSIM, you can simply get it all sorted from the settings.

How to activate an eSIM on the Pixel 9: Make sure your Pixel 9 is connected to Wi-Fi. Open the Settings app. Select Network & internet. Tap on SIMs. Hit Set up an eSIM. Select your carrier, or Use a different network. Scan the QR code provided by your carrier. Follow on-screen instructions to finish the process.

Keep in mind that you should first turn off the older device if you’re migrating your eSIM from an older phone. Then, you can transfer the eSIM profile to the Pixel 9 device. It may seem like a simple step, but it’s also an often overlooked one.

Some carriers don’t seem to like eSIM QR codes, and require that you call customer support instead. The representative will give you exact instructions, and they always ask for the IMEI number. You can learn how to get your IMEI number here, but the carrier will also walk you through the process of getting it.

FAQs

Can I use two physical SIM card slots on Pixel 9 devices? Pixel 9 devices only come with one physical SIM card slot. This means you can’t use two physical SIM cards on these smartphones. You will have to either use two eSIM profiles, or one physical SIM and one eSIM.

Can I store multiple eSIM profiles on my Pixel 9 series phone? Yes, you can store various eSIM profiles on your Pixel 9 device. You can only use a maximum of two at a time, though. The other ones will be dormant.

Can I transfer my eSIM from an iPhone to my Pixel 9? Sadly, you can’t transfer eSIMs between different operating systems. The best route is to simply activate a new eSIM profile on the new device, just as you would if you were activating a new line.

How do I delete an eSIM on my Pixel 9? You can delete a Google Pixel 9 eSIM by going to Settings > Network & internet > SIMs > Erase SIM.

You might like

Comments