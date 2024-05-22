Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro problems and how to fix them

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were highly-anticipated releases in late 2022. Despite their iterative natures, it’s great to see Google pick a direction and stick with it for at least two years. The Pixel 7 series brought key updates, with better cameras, a more refined design, and plenty of software upgrades. The Pixel 7 series isn’t as prone to bugs and glitches either, which is a welcome change compared to the Pixel 6 series and older Google smartphones.

They are far from perfect, though, and complaints about bugs and issues are increasing as more people get their hands on the phones. Here’s a look at some common Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro problems and how to fix them. There’s also a chance that these solutions may work for the Pixel 8 series, but check out our list of Pixel 8 problems and fixes if that’s what you’re looking for.

Editor's note: It's important to remember that not every Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will have these problems. In fact, you might not come across any issues at all.

Problem #1: Calls automatically drop after a couple of seconds

Some Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users have issues with calls automatically dropping after a few seconds. They aren’t able to call back without the problem continuing to occur.

Potential solutions: Some users say that toggling Airplane Mode on and off seems to do the trick, but temporarily. Henrik Ewaldsen, a Pixel owner, has created an automation flow using the Automate app that toggles Airplane Mode on and off every hour. Pixel 7 users who have used this method have posted positive results. You can download the automation flow here or create your own using the Automate app. Or remember to manually toggle Airplane Mode every hour or so or before you make a call.

If your SIM supports VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling, a few users have reported that disabling VoLTE temporarily fixes the problem. Some say that disabling 2G helps. Go to Settings > Network and internet > SIMs > Allow 2G and disable the setting.

and disable the setting. This is a network issue that Google will hopefully fix quickly in an upcoming software update.

Problem #2: Not receiving text messages on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Quite a few users report not receiving text messages on their phones.

Potential solutions: Users who have upgraded to the Pixel 7 from an older non-5G phone face this problem. You will need to upgrade your SIM card or set up your eSIM again with the help of customer service.

Pixel 7 owners on AT&T and Verizon report this issue. AT&T customers have fixed the problem by manually setting up the APN using the 5G settings mentioned here. A Verizon customer on Reddit says that calling Verizon technical support and asking them to resync messaging service fixes it.

Other users say enabling or disabling Chat features on the Messages app helps. Open the Google Messages app, tap the profile icon at the top right corner, go to Manage Settings > Chat features, and enable or disable Chat features to see which option works for you.

Problem #3: Network connectivity (or lack thereof)

Unfortunately, Google doesn’t seem to have fixed all the network issues plaguing the Pixel 6 series. This can manifest in slow transitions from the 4G network to 5G, or offering weak coverage even in areas where it should be strong. Here are a few things you can try: Wait for a software patch. Unfortunately, most common Pixel 7 problems require an update to fully fix the issue, and this is one of them.

Reset your network settings. This is about as close to a fix as you can get when you’re in a hurry. Head to the Settings app, then go to System > Reset > Reset Mobile, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth .

. Try a different SIM card. There’s always a chance that your issues are related to a flawed SIM, in which case it may help to get a fresh, new card. Of course, if your SIM came preinstalled, this may not be a great solution.

Problem #4: Lag, stutters, and erratic behavior when scrolling

Some Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners are having problems with lag or stuttering when scrolling through apps or the Google Discover page.

Potential solutions: Some users say that reducing the touch feedback sensitivity helps. Go to Settings > Sound and vibration > Vibration and haptics and reduce the Touch feedback settings to level 1 or 2.

and reduce the settings to level 1 or 2. You can try disabling Graphic driver preferences to help the problem. You’ll need to enable Developer Mode to do so. Go to Settings > About Phone , scroll down to the build number, and tap it seven times until you see the You are now a developer pop-up. Then, go to Settings > System > Developer options, scroll down, tap Graphics driver preferences , and toggle it off.

, scroll down to the build number, and tap it seven times until you see the pop-up. Then, go to scroll down, tap , and toggle it off. Some users say that disabling the Smooth Display setting works, but this will revert the refresh rate to 60Hz. Go to Settings > Display and toggle off Smooth display .

and toggle off . The workarounds seem to help the problem, but the only real option is to wait for a software update to address the issue.

Problem #5: Pixel 7 and 7 Pro display problems

Apart from the scrolling issues, users report multiple display problems with their Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. These range from software bugs like a touch recognized as a long press to hardware issues like white lines appearing on the screen.

Potential solutions: Some users say their phone recognizes a tap or touch as a long press. Go to Settings > System > Accessibility and adjust the Touch and hold delay setting to medium .

and adjust the setting to . You might see yellow, blue, or green tints or washed-out colors on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Go to Settings > Display > Colors and toggle between the three options (Natural, Boosted, and Adaptive) to see if any fixes the problem. Also, ensure that you don’t have Night Light enabled. Go to Settings > Display and toggle off Night Light.

and toggle between the three options (Natural, Boosted, and Adaptive) to see if any fixes the problem. Also, ensure that you don’t have Night Light enabled. Go to and toggle off Night Light. If you see white lines on your screen or if the tint doesn’t go away, it is likely a hardware problem. Your only option is to pick up a replacement.

Problem #6: Issues making payments with Google Wallet

Google Wallet/Pay is an excellent way to make payments on the go. However, users are facing various problems using Google Wallet on their phones. Payment failure because of Face Unlock : This widely reported issue causes a payment failure if you’ve unlocked your phone using the Pixel 7’s Face Unlock feature. For now, the only option is to remember to unlock your device using the fingerprint scanner before making a payment.

: This widely reported issue causes a payment failure if you’ve unlocked your phone using the Pixel 7’s Face Unlock feature. For now, the only option is to remember to unlock your device using the fingerprint scanner before making a payment. Google Wallet disappears from the app drawer : Even if you’ve set up Google Wallet during the initial setup process, you might not find the app on your phone. A Reddit user found that clearing the cache for the Google Services Framework app fixed the problem. Go to Settings > Apps > Google Services Framework (you might have to enable Show System apps) > Storage and cache and clear the cache.

: Even if you’ve set up Google Wallet during the initial setup process, you might not find the app on your phone. A Reddit user found that clearing the cache for the Google Services Framework app fixed the problem. Go to (you might have to enable Show System apps) and clear the cache. Card authorization failure when paying: Google Wallet transfers your stored card information when you sign in with your account on a new device. However, some users find that making a payment doesn’t work. This is a tokenization issue, where the bank has linked your card and wallet on the older device. Contact your bank to generate new tokens for Google Wallet. You can also use the bank app to remove the authorization for the wallet and set up Google Wallet from scratch. Adding your cards like new ones will re-authenticate them for your new phone.

Problem #7: Fingerprint scanner issues

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s fingerprint scanners are an improvement over their predecessors. There have still been a few complaints about sluggish performance, the sensor requiring multiple attempts, or not working at all.

Potential solutions: Google has acknowledged problems with fingerprint sensor performance, so you can expect a software update to fix the issue soon.

Adding the same fingerprint twice seems to do the trick. Go to Settings > Security > Fingerprint unlock and add the same fingerprint again.

and add the same fingerprint again. Your screen protector is likely causing problems with the fingerprint sensor. Check out Google’s list of approved screen protectors (in the Issues with screen protector section) if you need a new one. Try increasing touch sensitivity if the scanner works intermittently with your current screen protector. Go to Settings > Display and toggle on Screen protector mode.

Problem #8: Media controls missing on the lock screen

Some Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners say that while media controls appear in the notification dropdown, they don’t appear on the lock screen. Google has acknowledged the problem with the lock screen media player widget and will fix it in an upcoming software update.

The Face Unlock feature might be causing this issue. Go to Settings > Security > Fingerprint and face unlock and toggle off Skip lock screen.

Problem #9: Pixel 7 and 7 Pro audio problems

The latest Pixels suffer from their fair share of audio issues. Users complain about poor audio quality for the external speakers, low volume from Bluetooth earphones, and distorted audio during hands-free calls.

Potential solutions: Try changing the Bluetooth AVRCP setting in the Developer options to fix the problem with low volume through Bluetooth headphones. Enable Developer Options by going to Settings > About phone and tapping the build number seven times. Go to Settings > System > Developer options , search for Bluetooth AVRCP and change it to the other options to see which works for you. AVRCP 1.6 works for some users. You can also try enabling Disable absolute volume in Developer Options.

to fix the problem with low volume through Bluetooth headphones. Enable Developer Options by going to and tapping the build number seven times. Go to , search for and change it to the other options to see which works for you. AVRCP 1.6 works for some users. You can also try enabling in Developer Options. Users say adjusting the equalizer settings on Wavelet (for headphones) and Flat Equalizer (for phone speakers) improves the phone’s audio quality.

Using the Adaptive Sound setting helps with the quality of the external speakers. Go to Settings > Sound and vibration > Adaptive sound and enable it.

and enable it. Distorted audio during hands-free calls over Bluetooth seems to be a network issue. Go to Settings > Network and internet > SIMs > Allow 2G and disable it.

Problem #10: Charging issues

Users say the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro don’t charge even though the phone says it’s connected to the charger. This happens with both wired and wireless chargers.

Potential solutions: The Pixel 7 series supports the USB Power Delivery 3.0 PPS (Programmable Power Supply) standard. Users say the phone doesn’t charge with older chargers that don’t support the standard, even though it is supposed to, albeit comparatively slowly. Google’s USB-C charger is the safest option if you need a new charger. Check out our guide for the best Pixel 7 chargers for other third-party options.

Some say that a USB-A charger and USB-A to USB-C cable don’t work either. Once again, you’ll need to buy a compatible charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Problem #11: Can’t transfer files from a PC

A few users have trouble transferring files to their phones from a PC.

Potential solutions: This problem affects users using a USB 2.0 port. File transfers work with a USB 3.0 or higher port. You might need a USB hub if your computer doesn’t have a built-in USB 3.0 port.

The phone might not have enabled the file transfer setting automatically. After you connect the phone to a PC, tap Charging this device via USB notification in the dropdown, and select File transfer under the Use USB for options.

Problem #12: Android Auto issues

Problems with getting Android Auto to work are common on most new phones, and the Pixel 7 series is no exception. Google has already fixed a major Android Auto issue where nothing would appear on the car screen, so make sure you update the app.

Potential solutions: Android Auto connection problems are common if you’ve transferred your settings from an older phone. Go to Settings > Apps > Android Auto > Storage and cache and tap Clear cache and Clear storage to reset the app.

and tap and to reset the app. Hardware problems might cause frequent disconnections. Test the cable with other phones to see if you need to replace it.

Android Auto Wireless can be spotty initially. Set up Android Auto in your car using a wired connection first. Android Auto Wireless seems to work as expected after that.

Problem #13: App issues and random reboots

A few Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners face problems with apps crashing or freezing and the device randomly restarting.

Potential solutions: Clear the cache for apps that are freezing or crashing. Go to Settings > Apps > (app name) > Storage and cache , and tap Clear cache . If that doesn’t work, you can also tap Clear storage. This will reset the app, so you lose any stored app data.

, and tap . If that doesn’t work, you can also tap This will reset the app, so you lose any stored app data. A rogue app is likely causing random reboots. Boot the phone into Safe Mode (the instructions are in the Guides section below) and see if the issue persists. If it doesn’t, the problem is a recently installed or updated app. Uninstall any recent apps and see if the problem goes away.

Problems where the only option is to wait for a software update

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have a few bugs or glitches that don’t have simple workarounds. Google has acknowledged some of these bugs, and a software update should help fix them. The camera app keeps crashing: If you keep getting the Camera app is stopping error when you use the phone’s rear camera, you need to update the Google Camera app in the Play Store. The update is already available, and users say this fixes their camera app problems.

If you keep getting the error when you use the phone’s rear camera, you need to update the Google Camera app in the Play Store. The update is already available, and users say this fixes their camera app problems. No network or No SIM errors: The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro don’t suffer from the major network connectivity issues faced by their predecessors. However, a few users are still seeing their network connections drop. When setting up the phone with a physical SIM, others get a No SIM error. Google has acknowledged both issues, and a fix is in the works.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro don’t suffer from the major network connectivity issues faced by their predecessors. However, a few users are still seeing their network connections drop. When setting up the phone with a physical SIM, others get a error. Google has acknowledged both issues, and a fix is in the works. Camera issues : There have been numerous complaints about the camera quality. Users say that the front-facing camera takes blurry and grainy photos and is low-quality during video calls. Others see a distorted, grainy video when recording with 4K HDR. Some have found that the problems go away when using other camera apps.

: There have been numerous complaints about the camera quality. Users say that the front-facing camera takes blurry and grainy photos and is low-quality during video calls. Others see a distorted, grainy video when recording with 4K HDR. Some have found that the problems go away when using other camera apps. Quick Tap Toggle Flashlight gesture not working : The Quick Tap gesture lets you double tap the back of the phone to perform functions like taking a screenshot, pausing media, toggling the flashlight, and more. The flashlight option doesn’t seem to work anymore, but a fix is in the works.

: The Quick Tap gesture lets you double tap the back of the phone to perform functions like taking a screenshot, pausing media, toggling the flashlight, and more. The flashlight option doesn’t seem to work anymore, but a fix is in the works. Can’t sideload certain apps: If you sideload older versions to retain removed features or for other reasons, you can do so on the Pixel 7 only with 64-bit apps. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are the first 64-bit only phones and don’t support 32-bit apps anymore.

Guides: How to factory reset, how to boot into Safe Mode

Safe Mode If the phone is on Press and hold the power button.

Touch and hold the power off icon. A pop-up message will give you the option to reboot to Safe Mode. Tap OK. If the phone is off Press and hold the power button.

When the animation starts, press and hold the volume down button. Keep holding it until the animation ends to boot the phone in Safe Mode. Exit Safe Mode Press the power button and tap Restart . The phone should automatically revert to normal mode.

. The phone should automatically revert to normal mode. You can also press and hold the power button until the phone restarts.

Factory Reset Reset with the phone on Go to Settings > System > Advanced > Reset options.

Tap Erase all data (factory reset) and select Reset phone .

and select . Enter your PIN or pattern and tap Erase everything. Reset with the phone off or if it’s unresponsive Press and hold the power and volume down buttons simultaneously until Fastboot mode (image of a triangle with an exclamation point) appears.

If you see No command , press and hold the power button. While holding the power button, press the volume up button and release both.

, press and hold the power button. While holding the power button, press the volume up button and release both. Go to Recovery mode using the volume keys. Press the power button to make your selection.

using the volume keys. Press the power button to make your selection. Use the volume keys to go to Wipe data/factory reset .

. Select Reboot system now once the phone is reset.

