How to clear cache on your Android device

Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear cache and cookies to save space, speed up your phone, and troubleshoot any problems. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.

QUICK ANSWER To clear the cache for a particular app on Android, go to Settings > Storage > Other apps > (app name) and tap on Clear cache. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to clear the cache on Android

How to clear cookies on Android

How to clear the cache on Android

If you notice a particular Android app taking up a lot of space, you can delete its cache and see if that improves the situation. A cache is essentially a bundle of data that gets stored on your phone so that the app doesn’t have to fetch or download files over and over again. For example, the Facebook app might cache your profile photo and business logos. This improves load times for the app, but over time, it can add up and fill your internal storage.

To clear an app’s cache storage on Android, go to Settings > Storage > Other apps. Then, select the app and tap on Clear cache. The steps might differ depending on your phone, but you’re looking for the App Storage Info page.

You can also do so by going to Settings > Apps and notifications > See all apps. Tap on an app, go to Storage and cache, and tap on Clear cache.

There’s no way to clear the cache of all the apps on your phone in one go without using a third-party app. These apps sometimes require extra permissions to work how they’re supposed to, have too many ads, and aren’t always reliable.

How to clear cookies on Android

Cookies are stored browsing information, so you’ll have to head to your browser settings to clear them. Using Google Chrome for Android as an example, tap on the three vertical dots icon at the top right corner. Go to History > Clear browsing data and check the boxes for Cookies and site data, and Cached images and files. Tap on Clear data. Keep in mind that you’ll have to delete your downloaded files separately.

FAQs

Will I lose my information if I clear cache and cookies on Android? You might notice some websites and apps take a little longer to load if you clear cache and cookies, and you might have to log into your accounts again. Using the Clear storage option will reset the app completely.

What are the benefits of clearing the cache on Android? Clearing the app cache on an Android phone will free up some storage space. But that’s only temporary, as using the app will create new cached files again. Clearing the cache is also a go-to troubleshooting step if you run into problems with an app since cached files can be corrupted.

How often should I clear the phone's cache and cookies? Clearing the phone’s cache and cookies helps free up some storage space. Still, you are better off finding another storage solution, like deleting unwanted apps, photos, and videos. You should only clear the cache if you’re running into problems when using an app or if the app info isn’t automatically updating.

Comments