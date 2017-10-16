One of the great things about getting a new phone is checking out those new wallpapers that came with it. If you love the look of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL‘s wallpapers but aren’t looking forward to spending an arm and a leg, now you don’t have to.

We recently brought you news that the Pixel Launcher could be installed on other devices, and now a Reddit user is sharing the Pixel 2’s wallpaper collection.

The wallpapers are separated into three categories: Keep Looking, Underwater, and Rainy Day. The Keep Looking collection includes nine very colorful wallpapers that depict scenes of spilling coffee cups, a room full of cubes, a soccer pitch, and more. The Underwater collection has 34 wallpapers that show off beautiful coral and marine life, and Rainy Day is the default wallpaper that you’ve probably seen in Pixel advertising. We mentioned these new collections in our Google Wallpapers update article a few days ago.

Here’s a small sample of the wallpapers you can find in these collections. If you’d like to grab them, see the links below.

Pixel 2 live wallpapers

If live wallpapers are more your thing, we’ve got a treat for you. In addition to the selections above, you can now also install the live wallpapers that come with the Pixel 2. Previously, trying to sideload the wallpapers would cause crashes, but a developer on XDA figured out a fix.

To install the live wallpapers, you’ll first need to install the Google Wallpapers app from the Play Store. After that, you can head over to the link below and download the modified Pixel Wallpapers 2017. The new options range from abstract shapes that move when you tilt your phone to live images of space.

The only real requirement for the live wallpapers is that you must be running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher. Once you’ve installed the modified app, long-press your home screen, tap wallpapers, then select one of your new Pixel wallpapers.