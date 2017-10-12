It’s been a few months since Google has added any new images to its Wallpapers app, but that changes today.

Three new categories are coming to the Wallpapers app: Geometric shapes, Keep Looking, and Underwater. These are exclusive to the Pixel phones, however. If you have any other phone (I tested it on my HTC U11 and Nexus 6P), you only get access to the Geometric shapes category. Also exclusive to Pixel phones is that new rainy city wallpaper that was first shown off on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

There are a total of 23 images in the Geometric shapes category, nine in the Keep Looking category, and 34 in the Underwater section.

The update is rolling out now, so head to the Play Store link below to grab the update.

Previous updates:

Art and Solid Colors categories added

May 6: Google has added two new categories to its Wallpapers app: Art and Solid Colors. These are new additions not previously included in the recent v1.1 update which saw a whole host of new wallpapers added (see below). If you’re interested, there are 50 walls available in the Art section (for now) and 26 solid colors, including a flat black for eking out a little more battery on devices with an AMOLED display.

New wallpapers added in v1.1

May 3: Google added a bunch of new wallpapers from different categories including Landscapes, Life, Textures, and Cityscapes, in the Wallpapers update to version 1.1. In addition, the update also brings a few UI improvements along with the standard bug fixes.

In case you have a hard time choosing which wallpaper to opt for out of the hundreds available, you also have the option of selecting your favorite category and letting the app automatically set a new wallpaper every day. All wallpapers can be applied to the home screen, lock screen or both.