Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL leak with improved cameras and 'Pixel Glow' RGB LEDs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The specifications of Google’s upcoming Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL have leaked.

The Pro phones are said to feature improved cameras, brighter displays, but smaller batteries.

The Pixel 11 Pro and XL, along with other phones in the series, are also likely to feature a small RGB LED that replaces the thermometer.

The specifications of Google’s next flagship lineup, the Pixel 11 series, have leaked. The leak, courtesy of the Telegram channel Mystic Leaks, reveals extensive details about the three Pixel 11 phones — the base, the Pro, and the XL — as well as the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. While we have dedicated pieces for the base variant and the Fold, we’ll cover details about the Pixel 11 Pro in this article.

For starters, we don’t see a significant change in display sizes, with the Pixel 11 Pro (codenamed “Grizzly”) and Pixel 11 Pro XL (codenamed “Kodiak”) maintaining the same 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. Both of these phones still use LPTO OLED panels, though we have seen a slight increase in brightness, with the two Pro devices now claimed to reach 2,450 nits in outdoor conditions.

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Two out of three cameras, the primary and the telephoto, on the Pixel 11 Pro and XL phones are expected to be replaced with newer setups. The exact details of the new camera modules remain limited for now, but the source hints at a new 50MP sensor, which could be shared across all three candybar variants.

Meanwhile, both variants are rumored to feature smaller batteries than last year’s Pixel 10 Pro and XL, undoing upgrades of previous generations. While the Pixel 11 Pro could come with a 4,707mAh battery, the XL could be limited to 5,000mAh. However, it is entirely possible that the leak talks about rated battery capacity instead of the typical or marketing values.

Additionally, the Pixel 11 Pro and XL could still come with up to 16GB of RAM, despite the global shortages. The Pixel 11 series is also confirmed to pack a Tensor G6 chip, which has previously leaked as Google’s first 2nm chip.

Meanwhile, the leak also states that all Pixel 11 Pro phones (including the Fold) will be ditching the thermometer and instead feature an “RGB LED array” in the camera island. This would resemble the Nothing Phone 4a Pro’s glyph but will be smaller in size. We’ve seen this referred to as “Pixel Glow” in previous leaks, though its exact shape and placement remain unclear.

We have yet to learn more details about the Pixel 11 series, but we will ensure sharing them with you once we learn more.

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