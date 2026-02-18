Pixel 10a is the first A series Pixel to inherit Google's most rebellious Android trick

TL;DR The Pixel 10a supports Quick Share-AirDrop transfers right out of the box.

This makes the 10a the first A series Pixel to get the feature, with the Pixel 9a still waiting for support.

Google has also rolled out support for the feature to the Pixel 9 flagships, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google is steadily chipping away at making cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices a lot less painful. Alongside the launch of the Pixel 10a, the company has confirmed that the phone supports Quick Share-AirDrop compatibility, making it easier to send files between Android phones and iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks within Bluetooth range.

Until yesterday, this capability was limited to the flagship Pixel 10 lineup, with Google announcing support for the Pixel 9 series just hours ago. Unfortunately, the Pixel 9a didn’t get the feature, making the Pixel 10a the first A series device to support it. It’s possible Google held back this compatibility from the 9a until the Pixel 10a’s launch, using it as another noticeable “new” feature to round out the new phone’s list of refinements.

While Google has already said that Quick Share-AirDrop compatibility will roll out to more Android phones later this year, having it available from day one on a $499 Pixel is a notable win for the mid-range model.

For users, the feature means simpler file transfers without relying on cloud services or third-party apps. As long as both devices are nearby and AirDrop is set to “Everyone for 10 minutes,” the transfer works just like standard Quick Share.

The move also makes a lot of sense given the Pixel A series’ potential to be more popular with younger users, many of whom live in mixed-device households or social circles dominated by iPhones.

