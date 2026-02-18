The Google Pixel 10a is here: Everything to know before you get your pre-order in

Android fans have long known to turn to Google if they want devices that offer some of the purest, best access to the platform — and these days, that means Pixel phones. The last few years have brought us the largest, most varied assortment of Pixel handsets ever, and while that includes options like a high-end foldable, Google hasn’t forgotten about those of us on a budget, either. And for all of you looking to pick up a Google phone without breaking the bank, the company is introducing its latest: the Pixel 10a.

The Pixel 10a is probably a much more reserved upgrade than the A-series phones we’ve checked out in recent years, and while it’s nowhere close to reinventing the wheel, there are still some important upgrades that make this year’s addition to the budget end of the Pixel lineup worth talking about.

Google Pixel 10a release date, price, and availability Google Pixel 10a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: $499/CAD $679

$499/CAD $679 Google Pixel 10a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: $599/CAD $809 This year, the Pixel 10a returns at the same $499 price point in the US we had for the Pixel 9a (and Pixel 8a) before it. We’re also looking at the same 8GB of system memory, as well as options that give owners either 128GB or 256GB local storage. And make sure you choose what you need; Pixel fans should probably know better than to ask about microSD expansion at this point.

Pre-orders of the new hardware open straight away, and you can get yours in as of today. Full retail availability kicks off early next month, on March 5. In addition to the Google Store itself, you’ll be able to order the Pixel 9a through carriers and third-party retailers.

Google Pixel 10a specs If you’re seeing a lot that looks familiar here, we can’t blame you for noticing: The Pixel 10a consists of hardware that — if we’re looking at spec numbers alone — feels more like a Pixel 9.5a than a full-year upgrade. But even with the return of components like the Tensor G4 chip (instead of the G5 employed by the rest of the Pixel 10 family), there are still a few important upgrades this year:

Google Pixel 10a Specs Display

-6.3-inch Actua Display

-pOLED

-2,424 x 1,080 resolution

-120Hz Smooth Display (60-120Hz)

-Corning Gorilla Glass 7i cover glass

-HDR Support

Processor

Tensor G4

Titan M2 security coprocessor

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB/256GB

Battery

5,100mAh

30W fast charging

10W wireless charging

Cameras

Rear:

-48MP Main with OIS & EIS

-13MP Ultrawide with 120° field of view



Features:

-Macro Focus

-8x Super Res Zoom

-Optical quality 0.5x, 1x



Front:

13MP

96.1° ultrawide field of view

Video

Rear:

-4K video recording at 30/60 FPS

-1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS

-Digital zoom up to 5x



Front:

-4K video recording at 30 FPS



Connectivity

-5G + Sub 6GHz

-4G LTE

-Satellite SOS

-Wi-Fi 6E

-Bluetooth 6

-NFC

-Google Cast

-eSIM

Operating System

-Android 16

-7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates

Water resistance

IP68

Colors

Obsidian

Berry

Fog

Lavender

Warranty

1 year

Dimension and weight

153.9mm height x 73.0mm width x 9.0mm depth



183.0g



Google Pixel 10a: Features

Camera

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Fan of the cameras on the Pixel 9a? We hope so, because Google’s back with more of the same in this year’s Pixel 10a. That means the combination of a 48MP main camera and a 13MP wide-angle lens. In our Pixel 9a review, we called its performance “rock-solid,” impressing us with both still and video quality.

Even if the underlying imaging experience isn’t changing wildly with the Pixel 10a, there are still a couple big differences we’re compelled to point out. For starters, there’s the newly flat camera… well, we can’t even call it an “island” anymore. Google has managed to get all the phone’s camera hardware down flush against the rest of the handset’s back, resulting in a sleek, protrusion-free alternative to the way most smartphone camera design has been headed. Even the barely-there lip around the Pixel 9a’s camera is now just a distant memory.

The other big news with cameras is that the Pixel 10a is getting some previously Pixel-10-exclusive features like Auto Best Take and Camera Coach. This is especially interesting because Google has talked about how stuff like Camera Coach relies on on-device AI processing, and the 10a will be the first device supporting it that doesn’t run a Tensor G5 chip. Google hasn’t explicitly shared yet how it has managed to pull this off, nor said anything about bringing these features to other Tensor G4 handsets.

Performance

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Pixel 9a was no performance beast, granted, but in our tests it held up respectably when compared to other peer devices, and we were particularly impressed with the battery life improvements it showed over the Pixel 8a. But with Pixel 10a, there’s really nothing we can point to on the hardware side that should deliver any demonstrable gains.

The good news is that the Pixel 10a will have Android 17 in a few months, and that does promise some performance gains — although none specific to the Pixel 10a.

Google’s been sticking with 8GB of RAM for A-series Pixel phones since the Pixel 7a back in 2023. Given the way memory prices have been ballooning lately, that’s not a situation any of us should have expected to change in 2026, and the Pixel 10a is only the latest member of the 8GB club.

We don’t normally think about new connectivity options that often with phones now that everything’s 5G, but the Pixel 10a does manage to score at least one: a satellite upgrade. Google’s giving the 10a the same satellite SOS emergency service it first introduce with the Pixel 9. While that skipped the 9a last time around, it’s now finally debuting on an A-series phone.

Screen quality and size

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Alright, alright, now we’ve finally got an upgrade worth talking about. Although, admittedly, it’s another pretty narrow one.

With the Pixel 10a, Google is shrinking bezels down (plus making them appear more uniform — a win for aesthetics) and dialing up brightness. The company says this is its brightest Pixel A yet — 11% brighter than the Pixel 9a, according to Google.

But other than that, we’re looking at another 6.3-inch pOLED Actua Display with a resolution of 2,424 x 1,080 and support for refresh rates up to 120Hz. So while the Pixel 10a may edge out last year’s model in outside readability, the display should otherwise be a return to the familiar.

Design, colors, and build quality

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Could the biggest reason to buy the Pixel 10a really just be the availability of some new colors? We have to admit: maybe! Peony was nice, don’t get us wrong, but this Berry here pops with saturation last year’s lineup just utterly lacked. In addition to that, Google’s making the 10a available in Obsidian, Fog, and Lavender.

Beyond the phones themselves, Google has prepared its usual assortment of first-party cases in matching colors, and third-party options are already lining up, too.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google gives the phone a fully aluminum frame, and the back plastic now features up to 81% recycled material — a Pixel A-series record!

As for durability, we know to expect an IP68 rating by now, but with the Pixel 10a, Google’s also focusing on keeping your screen looking nice, tapping Corning for a Gorilla Glass 7i cover glass upgrade.

Battery and charging speed By now, you’re probably getting used to this pattern: Not a ton of forward momentum, but enough upgrades to key specs to have us sitting up and taking notice. For the battery, that means that the Pixel 10a is sticking with a 5,100mAh component, just like last year.

Instead of a larger battery, the Pixel 10a works on improving charging speeds. While the Pixel 9a maxed out around at 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging, the Pixel 10a pushes those figures up to 30W wired and 10W wireless. Just remember that the Pixel 10a doesn’t come with a power adapter, and you’ll need to provide one with a high enough rating in order to enjoy those top speeds.

Software and updates

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Google’s launching the Pixel 10a with its latest current release, Android 16. Like other Pixel phones, the 10a will be eligible for an Android 17 upgrade once that hits stable in a few more months — and it should only be a few weeks before we see a beta build released for new 10a owners to get started testing with.

Going forward, Google is committed to a full seven years of OS updates, security updates, and Pixel Drops throughout the year.

FAQ

Does the Pixel 10a have wireless charging? Yes! The Pixel 10a supports wireless charging using the Qi2 standard at up to 10W.

Does the Pixel 10a have a headphone jack? No, the Pixel 10a does not have a headphone jack.

Is the Pixel 10a waterproof? It is not fully waterproof, but it does have an impressive level of water resistance. With an IP68 rating, the Pixel 10a can withstand submersion in water beyond 1 meter and is dust-tight.

Is the Pixel 10a dual-SIM and eSIM? You can have two SIM cards working simultaneously in the Pixel 10a : one physical SIM and one eSIM. There is no option to have two physical SIM cards.

Does the Pixel 10a support 5G? Yes, it does.

Does the Pixel 10a have an SD card slot? No, the Pixel 10a does not have a microSD card slot. It only comes in two storage configurations (128GB or 256GB).

Does the Pixel 10a have a fingerprint sensor? Yes, it has an optical fingerprint sensor under the display. You can also use Face Unlock, pattern, or PIN as a replacement for the fingerprint sensor.

Does the Pixel 10a have NFC? Yes, it has an NFC chip and supports contactless payments through apps like Google Wallet.

Does the Pixel 10a come with a charger? No, there is no charger in the box with the Pixel 10a . It only comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

