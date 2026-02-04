The Google Pixel 10a breaks cover early in blue

TL;DR A leak has surfaced what appears to be marketing images of the Pixel 10a.

The images show the Pixel 10a in a blue hue with a similar design to its predecessor.

We can also see the phone using Gemini Live and Call Assist features.

Google is set to launch another entry into its A-series phones in the form of the Pixel 10a. Although Google has remained tight-lipped about the budget-tier handset, leaks have revealed various details about the device, including its codename, design, and so on. While we have seen renders of the Pixel 10a before, a new leak shows off the device in a way we haven’t seen until now.

When the Pixel 10a launches, Google is sure to have plenty of marketing images ready to showcase the device. However, it appears reputable leaker Evan Blass may have beaten Google to the punch. Today, the tipster shared on X (formerly Twitter) the following images of what’s believed to be the Pixel 10a.

In total, the leak includes eight images showing the Pixel 10a from a variety of angles. We also have a few images where the phone is using features like Gemini Live and Call Assist. There’s even an image of the device next to the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Speaking of which, a separate leak revealed the Pixel Buds 2a should get two additional colors.

In terms of the design, the Pixel 10a looks very similar to the Pixel 9a. Judging by these images, that also means Google did not bother with slimming down the bezels. Last, but not least, these images show the Pixel 10a in a blue colorway.

Joining in on the fun, Android Headlines also decided to leak images of the Pixel 10a today. While these aren’t marketing images, the outlet claims these are official images. In these renders, the handset is shown in its Obsidian colorway.

A previous leak claims that Google will launch the Pixel 10a on February 18, 2026, at 12PM ET. It’s also suggested that open sales will begin on March 5, 2026.

