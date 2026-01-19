New Pixel 10a leak reveals launch date and some good news on pricing

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Pixel 10a could be announced on February 18, 2026, with open sales starting March 5.

Google’s Pixel smartphones are famously prone to leaks before their official launch, and the same is true of the Pixel 10a. We’ve long heard about its specifications, and over the past week, we’ve heard several rumors about its pricing and availability, too. Now another leaker has chimed in with this information, getting down to the specifics for us.

Noted leaker billbil-kun, via Dealabs Magazine, has tried to clear the air around the Pixel 10a’s pricing and availability. According to them, the Pixel 10a will come with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB and 256GB. All variants will be available across four colors: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry.

As per the leaker, Google is not planning a price increase in Europe compared to the Pixel 9a’s launch prices. This is what the Pixel 10a could cost in the EU: Google Pixel 10a (128GB storage and 8GB RAM): €549 (~$640)

Google Pixel 10a (256GB storage and 8GB RAM): €649 (~$755) The leaker is also confident that the Pixel 10a will be announced on February 18, 2026, at 12 noon ET. The phone will go on preorder at this time, and open sales will begin on March 5, 2026.

It’s important to keep in mind that EU pricing does not reflect US pricing. We still don’t know what the US pricing would be, but it’s fair to presume Google would keep it in the same ballpark as the Pixel 9a, though a minor price increase to account for rising production costs cannot be ruled out just yet. We’ll have to wait for Google to officially announce the specs, pricing, and availability details.

