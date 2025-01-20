Exclusive: Google is already working on the Pixel 10a and Pixel 11, and we know their codenames

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is already working on four Pixel 11 series devices with bear-themed codenames.

There’s also a Pixel 10a in very early development, with Google currently considering the possibility of equipping it with the same Tensor G4 as the Pixel 9a.

The next Google phones everyone’s looking forward to are the Pixel 9a and the Pixel 10 series, which will feature an all-new Tensor G5 SoC designed completely in-house. Unsurprisingly, however, Google is already thinking even further into the future. Thanks to a source inside Google, Android Authority has viewed documents confirming the codenames for the 2026 Pixel phones.

Unsurprising Pixel 11…

All Pixel phone generations have codenames themed after a unique animal species, and for the Pixel 10, Google decided to make them bear-themed.

The Pixel 11 series is as follows: Pixel 11 — “cubs” or “4CS4”

Pixel 11 Pro — “grizzly” or “CGY4”

Pixel 11 Pro XL — “kodiak” or “PKK4”

Pixel 11 Pro Fold — “yogi” or “9YI4” Unsurprisingly, all four of the devices use Google’s second generation fully in-house mobile chip — the Tensor G6, codename “malibu”. The series will launch sometime in the second half of 2026. While that’s still a while away, we’ve already learned quite a bit about what we can expect from the devices thanks to the gChips document leak.

… and a surprising Pixel 10a

While we patiently wait for Google to release the Pixel 9a sometime in the next few months, it is already underway with early planning for a 2026 midrange entry to its lineup. As revealed last year, the Pixel 10 series has equine-related codenames, and the Pixel 10a is no exception with the codename “stallion” (also referred to as “STA5”).

The device is currently at an extremely early stage of development — in fact, sources tell me Google is currently considering whether to even bring the completely custom Tensor G5 to the midrange phone or whether to stick with the Samsung-designed Tensor G4 for one more year.

Would you still buy the Pixel 10a with a Tensor G4 chip? 194 votes Yes, the G4 performs well enough. 24 % No, it should have the G5. 63 % I'm not sure. 13 %

I haven’t heard any word on why Google would depart from its usual model of having the same chip in its flagship and midrange devices, but it could simply be due to higher cost. The Tensor G5 is a large chip — measuring in at 121 mm^2, it’s significantly bigger than even Apple’s A18 Pro, undoubtedly raising its cost. It’s possible that we will have to wait for the cost-optimized Tensor G6 until we see a completely custom Google SoC in a mid-range phone.

If Google decides to go with the older Tensor G4, the feature set of the Pixel 10a could be severely limited, given that many new Pixel 10 features will rely on the new AI and camera hardware in the Tensor G5.

Google Pixel phones are always evolving

Pixel 8 Pixel 9 Pixel 10 Pixel 11 Pixel 8 -

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro XL (komodo/KM4)

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro XL (mustang/MT5)

Pixel 11 Pixel 11 Pro XL (kodiak/PKK4)

Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro (husky/HK3)

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro (caiman/CM4)

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro (blazer/BZ5)

Pixel 11 Pixel 11 Pro (grizzly/CGY4)

Pixel 8 Pixel 8 (shiba/SB3)

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 (tokay/TK4)

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 (frankel/FL5)

Pixel 11 Pixel 11 (cubs/4CS4)

Pixel 8 Pixel 8a (akita/AK3)

Pixel 9 Pixel 9a (tegu/TG4)

Pixel 10 Pixel 10a (stallion/STA5)

Pixel 11 ?

Pixel 8 -

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Fold (comet/CT3)

Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Fold (rango/RG5)

Pixel 11 Pixel 11 Pro Fold (yogi/9YI4)



I’ve summarized all the new devices in the table above. While the Pixel 11 isn’t anything we didn’t expect, the potential Pixel 10a chip change is a surprise and a reminder that Google is constantly adjusting its mobile lineup. The Pixel 9a already started breaking the rules of what we expect from the a-series Pixels by using an inferior modem than the Pixel 9 series, and it looks like Google might continue this trend with the 10a.

