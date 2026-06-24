The Google Pixel phone no one cared about is now one of Android’s best Prime Day deals

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

I didn’t understand all the hate for the Google Pixel 10a at launch. Sure, Google didn’t materially upgrade the spec sheet from the Pixel 9a, but it also didn’t raise the price. Google recognized that the $499 sticker price was significantly more important than any slight performance bumps, and it was the right call.

While Google got criticized for it at the time, the Pixel 10a strategy has aged well. We’ve seen Motorola and Samsung raise prices in the interim, making the Pixel 10a seem like a much stronger deal. But I was still waiting for a discount. I hoped that by keeping older hardware in the Pixel 10a, Google would be able to put the phone on sale faster.

Thankfully, that’s the case, and Amazon Prime Day has transformed the Pixel 10a from a snoozer into one of the best deals in tech.

Would you buy a Google Pixel 10a for $400? 5 votes Yep, that's a great price for a solid phone! 60 % No way, still not cheap enough for what it is. 40 %

Android 17 shows why the Pixel 10a is worth buying

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I didn’t jump on the Pixel hate bandwagon when the Pixel 10a was released. Even with older hardware, it was still one of the best pound-for-pound values you could get for $499. It’s even more attractive for $399 on Amazon Prime Day.

If you’re considering a Pixel 10a, the software has to be at the top of your list. It’s slated for seven years of support and upgrades, and Android 17 just landed on my device. It runs well and adds to the already fantastic experience of Google’s Material 3 Expressive design. If you’re thinking of jumping to Android for the first time, Google’s Pixel software offers a user-friendly landing spot.

For $399, the Pixel 10a is the most full-featured (and cleanest) Android experience you can buy.

App Bubbles are intuitive and fun to use. Google desperately needed to rethink multitasking on Android, and it delivered on Android 17. I can quickly swap between apps and pull up a list of apps I’ve recently had in bubbles with just a tap.

Google’s also added quite a few customization features, and I love the new icon packs and the expanded dark mode in apps. Pixels always seemed to lag behind with customization options, but Google has remedied that this year.

Thankfully, I haven’t had any of the issues some users have mentioned with Android 17, and Google’s software isn’t perfect. However, for $399, it’s the most full-featured (and cleanest) Android experience you can buy.

Tensor chipsets are more capable than you think

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

We can debate all day long whether you think Google’s Tensor chipsets should be in flagship devices with high price tags, but it’s hard to argue with the performance when you’re only paying $399. The Tensor G4 still outperforms most of what you can buy at the lower end of the midrange phone market, and you’ll be pleased with how snappy it feels.

Sure, 8GB of RAM is limiting, but you won’t find much more for less than $600 in 2026. And while Gemini Intelligence features may be limited or absent from your Pixel 10a, performance is unaffected. I feel I have enough RAM for most tasks, and I don’t notice my Pixel aggressively closing apps to free up RAM usage. I also don’t care right now about the Gemini Intelligence features I’ll be missing, and there are still plenty of Gemini features available, such as Gemini Live and Auto Best Take.

It’s unfair to claim Google did nothing to improve the Pixel 10a. The flat back camera glass is a nice touch. If a camera system doesn’t need a huge hump, there shouldn’t be one, and I hope other manufacturers catch on.

Google also upgraded the modem in the Pixel 10a, so if you’ve had poor connectivity before on older Pixels, that should be less of a concern.

At $399, the Pixel 10a is an unbelievably good deal

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I easily get two days of mixed use on a single charge from the Pixel 10a’s 5,100mAh battery. That’s a good thing, too, because Pixel charging speeds are still embarrassing. Even with that limitation, I’m pleased with the battery performance, even after upgrading to Android 17.

Pixels used to be all about the cameras, and even though other manufacturers have caught up (even in the midrange), the Pixel 10a has advantages. I may prefer the saturation and contrast I get from my Motorola midrangers, but the Pixel 10a produces a sharp, detailed image.

Where it really shines is when the lights go down. Google’s Night Sight photography delivers the best low-light images on phones under $499, and picking up that camera system for under $399 makes it even more valuable.

I couldn’t blame you for holding off on the Pixel 10a at launch. I understood the business of why Google didn’t significantly upgrade the device, but I found it hard to justify paying $499.

Thankfully, that’s not an issue for Amazon Prime Day, and if you were waiting for what you feel should’ve been the initial MSRP, this is your chance to pick up a fantastic midrange phone for only $399.

Follow