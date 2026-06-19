Our favorite early Prime Day 2026 deals and the best of the rest we've found so far!

Prime Day isn’t officially here just yet, but some of the deals are already looking worthy of the main event. Amazon has started rolling out early discounts on smart home gear, wearables, tablets, headphones, and more, with plenty of products already dropping to prices we’d usually expect during the sale itself. The tricky part, as always, is sorting the genuinely good offers from the noise. We’re here to help, having combed through Amazon’s early Prime Day deals to pick out the standout discounts. We’ll run you through a few of our top highlights below, and you can head further down for a broader roundup of the best early deals on all manner of tech.

Just remember that many of the best offers will require an Amazon Prime membership. The good news is that new subscribers can usually sign up for a free 30-day trial, which gives you access to deals and other Prime perks for the rest of the month. Even better, if you’re aged 18-24 or a student, your Prime for Young Adults trial is free for six months. Hit the button below to sign up.

PROMOTED Best Overall: Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro AI Robotic Pool Cleaner — was $2,299, now $1699 (26% off) Pool maintenance might be a first-world problem, but it can still be a major hassle. The Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro is designed to take that work off your hands, and during Prime Day, it’s available for $1,699 — down from $2,299, a savings of $600. The AquaSense 2 Pro is an industry-leading 5-in-1 AI robotic pool cleaner, and its capabilities help explain why. It can skim the water surface, scrub the waterline, clean the floor, tackle the walls, and help clarify the water, reducing the need to juggle multiple pool-cleaning tools. An industry-leading 5-in-1 AI robotic pool cleaner. The ClearWater Clarification System is one of the AquaSense 2 Pro’s standout features, automatically dispensing Beatbot’s natural clarifier to help remove dirt, oils, and metal residues that can leave water cloudy. You can also control the cleaner from the app while it works on the surface, which is handy for quick spot cleaning or steering it toward problem areas. Retrieval is anything but a wrestling match. The AquaSense 2 Pro features smart surface parking and one-touch app return, allowing it to float near the pool’s edge when cleaning is complete or the battery runs low. Combined with CleverNav™ navigation and 22 sensors that continuously optimize its cleaning route, this is very much a premium pick for pool owners who want AI-driven automation and less hands-on maintenance. Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pro See price at Beatbot Save $600.00 Prime Day deal!

Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K (2025) — was $69.99, now $29 (59% off)

Home security can get expensive fast, but this Prime Day deal makes a simple outdoor setup a lot easier to justify. The Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K is down to just $29 for Prime members, which is better than half the retail price.

This is the 2025 release of Arlo’s wired plug-in outdoor camera, so you get continuous power without having to remember to recharge it. It records in 2K resolution with a 130-degree field of view, plus color night vision, an integrated spotlight, 12x zoom, and a remote siren through the Arlo Secure app. Dual-band Wi-Fi should also help it stay connected to the strongest available signal.

The deal includes six months of Arlo Secure Plus, unlocking extras like 60-day video history, person and vehicle recognition, package detection, audio detection, and activity zones.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) — was $649.99, now $549.99 (59% off)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung refreshed its rugged smartwatch line, and now the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 is already getting a solid Prime Day discount. The 47mm LTE device is down to $549.99 right now, taking $100 off its $649.99 list price.

This is Samsung’s toughest wearable, with a titanium casing, 10ATM water resistance, dual-frequency GPS, and a battery built for longer outdoor sessions. It’s clearly aimed at runners, hikers, swimmers, and anyone who wants a smartwatch that feels less delicate than the standard Galaxy Watch.

It also brings plenty of health and fitness tools, including advanced sleep coaching, Running Coach, heart rate tracking, blood pressure monitoring with calibration, and Samsung’s AI-powered Energy Score. The Now Bar puts quick info like weather, timers, and directions on the main watch screen, while the built-in AI assistant gives you hands-free help from your wrist. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, it won’t disappoint.

The best-of-the-rest deals of Amazon Prime Day 2026 Those were a few of our favorite deals, but there are so many more! We’ve made things simple by separating the rest of the best offers into five categories. You can click on the links below to jump to that section. Many of the prices you’re seeing here are the lowest that the device has ever sold on Amazon. Smartphones

Headphones and earbuds

Tablets

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Smart home

Smartphone Prime Day deals

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Phones are always a headline category during Prime Day, and the early deals are already setting a strong pace. We’ve seen serious price drops on everything from premium Android flagships to more affordable handsets, so this is a good section to watch whether you’re ready for a major upgrade or just want a capable backup device. As ever, the best discounts can move quickly, but there are already plenty of tempting options below.

Here are some of the best smartphone deals we’ve found so far.

Headphones and earbuds

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Prime Day is usually a great time to upgrade your audio setup, and the early headphone deals are already worth a look. Whether you’re after noise canceling cans for travel, true wireless earbuds for workouts, or a more affordable pair for everyday listening, there are plenty of discounts starting to make some familiar favorites more tempting.

Here are some of the best headphones and earbuds deals we’ve dug up at this early stage of the sale.

Tablet Prime Day deals

Joe Maring / Android Authority

A good tablet can quietly become one of your most-used gadgets, whether it ends up living in your work bag or beside your bed. The early Prime Day deals are already making that upgrade easier to justify, with discounts on slates for streaming, reading, sketching, gaming, and lighter productivity.

Here are some of the best tablet deals we’ve come across so far in the sale.

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are easy to put off buying until the right deal comes along, and early Prime Day discounts are already making a few of them more tempting prospects. Whether you want GPS tracking for runs, better workout insights, or just a quicker way to check notifications without grabbing your phone, there are plenty of wearable deals worth strapping on below.

Smart home Prime Day deals

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

Smart home gear is one of those collections you can either upgrade part of or continually add to, so a meaty discount on something you’re missing or ready to replace is always welcome. Early Prime Day deals are already cutting prices on devices like smart speakers, plugs, cameras, video doorbells, and lighting, so it’s a good chance to make your setup a little more complete.

Follow