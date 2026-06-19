Android 17 appears to have broken 5G for some Pixel owners

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17’s stable rollout is causing headaches for some Pixel users, with reports of 5G connectivity disappearing after the update.

The bug appears to affect multiple Pixel models, including the Pixel 9 Pro series, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and Pixel 6a.

Some users are also seeing additional issues, including missing eSIMs and Wi-Fi networks that no longer reconnect automatically.

Just as the highly anticipated Android 17 stable update is finally rolling out to the Pixel lineup, the shiny new software is leaving a trail of connectivity dead zones in its wake. Owners are reporting that installing the new operating system is completely knocking out their 5G access.

If you’ve recently updated your phone and noticed a sudden disappearance of fast download speeds, you’re not alone. The network bug is widespread across Google’s recent hardware portfolio. A growing thread on the r/GooglePixel subreddit points to users of the newer Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, as well as the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and even the older Pixel 6a, suddenly being left stranded without 5G signals.

Some unlucky users even discovered that their eSIM had completely disappeared or lost the ability to automatically connect to saved home Wi-Fi networks right after the reboot.

So what really went wrong behind the scenes? There’s no official technical breakdown from Google, but the Android 17 update seems to have scrambled cellular radio profiles and network band configurations for some carriers.

These reports come on the heels of another bug with Android 17 that left some Pixel users with partially broken Wi-Fi connections in some apps, suggesting connectivity issues may be an emerging pain point with Google’s latest release.

Thankfully, you don’t have to endure sluggish data speeds while waiting for Google’s engineers to push an over-the-air patch. The official Pixel Community support account suggests a more traditional network reset. Just head to Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Mobile Network Settings.

Google is definitely watching the messy rollout and will most likely include a permanent fix for the modem in the next monthly security patch. Until then, take five minutes to run the Repair Mode trick and restore your device running at flagship speeds again.

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