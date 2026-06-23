As a Google Pixel fan, these are the 5 Prime Day deals I can't stop thinking about

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It’s well known that Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to shop for new tech gadgets. And year after year, Google Pixel devices are consistently some of my favorite tech deals for Amazon’s big shopping event.

Sure, part of that is due to the fact that I’ve been a Pixel fan since the original model launched in 2016. However, it’s also because the discounts on Pixels during Prime Day are generally very good.

If you’ve been itching to buy a new Pixel phone, watch, or earbuds but have been waiting for the right sale to come along, now’s your chance. I’ve scoured through all of the Pixel discounts available for Prime Day 2026, and these are the five I can’t stop thinking about.

What do you think is the best Pixel deal for Prime Day 2026? 34 votes Pixel 10 Pro for $699 24 % Pixel 10 for $549 21 % Pixel 10a for $424 24 % Pixel Watch 4 for $289 21 % Pixel Buds 2a for $99 12 % Other (let us know in the comments) 0 %

Google Pixel 10 Pro ($699)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Kicking off my list is a phone I carried throughout the second half of 2025 and through a good chunk of 2026: the Google Pixel 10 Pro.

The Pixel 10 Pro is one of the most delightful Android phones I’ve used in a while. The small display is outstanding, the Tensor G5 chip is cool and performant, the cameras are absurdly good, and the built-in magnets are just the best. There’s a reason why I gave the Pixel 10 Pro a 10/10 when I reviewed it last September.

I personally think the Pixel 10 Pro is worth its $999 MSRP, but for Prime Day 2026, you can pick up the 128GB storage variant for just $699 — a 30% discount and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the phone. And if you need more storage, the 256GB model is down to $799 instead of its usual $1,099 asking price. Even with the Pixel 11 Pro on the horizon, I’d be all over this Pixel 10 Pro deal if I were in the market for a new flagship Android phone.

Google Pixel 10 ($549)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If the Pixel 10 Pro is still too rich for your blood at $699, I also really like the base model Pixel 10 for a Prime Day 2026 pickup. You get a lot of what makes the Pixel 10 Pro so great, including a similarly high-quality (and compact) display, the Tensor G5, magnetic charging, and the same great software experience with seven years of updates.

The Google Pixel 10 is a good deal at its $799 retail price, but it’s a whole lot more appealing at its new Prime Day price of only $549. Like the 10 Pro, that’s for the 128GB Pixel 10. The 256GB configuration is also on sale, going from $899 to $649.

You do give up a few niceties going with the Pixel 10 instead of the Pixel 10 Pro. The former’s camera sensors aren’t as technically impressive, its display isn’t as sharp, it has less RAM, and an older Wi-Fi chip. Those aren’t insignificant things, but if you don’t want to spend much more than $500 on your next smartphone, the Pixel 10 is an absurdly good phone for the price and a far better deal than you’d normally find for an Android phone with a $500-$550 MSRP.

Google Pixel 10a ($399)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

While I’d argue that the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are two of the best Prime Day deals for Pixel phones, I also understand that even $549 may still be more than you’re willing or able to spend on a new smartphone right now. Thankfully, you have another great option — the Google Pixel 10a.

The Pixel 10a normally costs $499, which is already an outstanding price given everything the phone offers. However, if you can scoop up the Pixel 10a during Prime Day 2026, it’ll be yours for just $399 — a new all-time low price for Google’s budget handset.

Naturally, the Pixel 10a is the least technically capable and impressive of the three phones on this list. It doesn’t have the best cameras, the fastest processor, and there’s no built-in magnetic charging. However, none of that stuff really matters when you remember how cheap the 10a is — especially at this Prime Day price. The Pixel 10a is such an easy and enjoyable phone to use, and it’s one I’d happily recommend over most of its competitors.

Even as someone who spent so much time with the Pixel 10 Pro, I had a blast reviewing the Pixel 10a this year — and I think you’ll love it as your next phone, too.

Google Pixel Watch 4 ($289)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Since it hit store shelves last year, the Google Pixel Watch 4 has easily been the de facto recommendation for Wear OS smartwatches. With its gorgeous display, surprisingly repairable design, good battery life, excellent heart rate accuracy, and more, there’s very little to complain about with the Pixel Watch 4. Heck, even its regular $349 price tag is very fair considering how well-executed it is.

Thankfully, Prime Day 2026 makes the Pixel Watch 4 even more tempting than it usually is. Instead of spending $349, you can get the Pixel Watch 4 for just $289 during Prime Day. Specifically, that $289 price is for the 41mm model with only Wi-Fi connectivity.

If you like the 41mm size but want LTE, you’ll spend $349 (down from $449). And if it’s the 45mm size you’re after, you’ll pay $319 for Wi-Fi only and $399 for LTE — down from $399 and $499, respectively.

No matter which configuration you choose, the Pixel Watch 4 is arguably one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll find during Prime Day. Don’t pass this one up.

Google Pixel Buds 2a ($99)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Last but certainly not least, let’s talk earbuds. Your options for wireless earbuds are overflowing right now. Having so much to choose from is great, but it can also easily become really overwhelming. My advice? Keep it simple and just pick up a pair of Pixel Buds 2a.

I’ve been using the Pixel Buds 2a as my go-to earbuds for a little over a year now — both for casual at-home listening and on multiple 10K runs — and I’ve been thoroughly impressed. The buds are snug and comfy, the touch controls work well, ANC performance is surprisingly good, and the integration with Pixel phones is wonderful. Combine all of that with a super lightweight design and ultra-portable charging case, and the Pixel Buds 2a check basically everything I could ask for in a pair of wireless earbuds.

The Pixel Buds 2a are an easy recommendation year-round at their $129 retail price; however, they’re completely impossible to say no to at the discounted $99 price for Prime Day. Whether you need a new pair of daily earbuds, a backup set, or know someone who could use an upgrade, I can’t recommend the Pixel Buds 2a enough.

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