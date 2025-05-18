Standby for Hub Mode: Google wants to turn your Android phone into a smart display

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be developing an Android equivalent to iOS’s Standby Mode, hinted at by a Google Play Services update and code found in Android 16.

This new feature will likely leverage an enhanced Hub Mode, which is being optimized for phones and will integrate lock screen widgets in Android 16 QPR1.

The rollout of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging for Android devices is a key enabler, allowing phones to be easily docked horizontally like smart displays.

One of iOS’s standout features is Standby Mode, which transforms an iPhone into a mini smart display. When charging and placed horizontally, iPhones activate Standby Mode, displaying a full-screen clock, photo frame, widgets, or Live Activities. This feature particularly shines when using a MagSafe charger, as it truly gives the iPhone the appearance of a smart display. While Android currently lacks a direct equivalent to iOS’ Standby Mode, there are hints that Google may be developing its own version. Here’s how I know.

Last week, Google updated its Google System Release Notes page with an intriguing line for Google Play Services v25.18. It mentions a “new feature” that lets you “use Cast on standby-friendly devices,” specifically tagged with [Phone], indicating it’s for the mobile version of Android, not Wear OS, Google TV, Google Play Games on PC, or Android Automotive.

While somewhat ambiguous, we interpret this to mean Android mobile devices can now cast content to “standby-friendly” devices. Existing Google Cast-compatible devices—like Google TV, Google Home smart speakers and displays, and tablets in Hub Mode—likely don’t fall into this new “standby-friendly” category, suggesting Google is referring to a different set of hardware.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Tablet in Hub Mode.

So, what devices might Google mean by “standby-friendly?” My interpretation is that this refers to Android phones equipped with Hub Mode and Chromecast built-in, much like the Pixel Tablet. Technically, the only barrier to Android phones acting as Google Cast receivers has been the absence of the Chromecast built-in app and necessary DRM keys, not a fundamental hardware limitation.

The likely reason Google hasn’t enabled its phones as Cast receivers before is the potential for a suboptimal user experience. Casting typically targets landscape-oriented devices like TVs and smart displays. Most phones, however, remain in portrait mode even when docked, largely because, unlike iPhones, many Android phones lack magnetic wireless charging that would facilitate easy landscape placement on a charger. This hardware difference may explain why Google hasn’t prioritized optimizing the screen saver or lock screen widget experience for phone screens.

However, the landscape is clearly shifting. Firstly, the Qi2 wireless charging standard introduces magnetic charging to Android phones. While currently, only one Qi2 Android phone is available, Samsung has confirmed it’s launching a Qi2-compatible Galaxy device this year. Google has also repeatedly stated its commitment to expanding Qi2 support within the Android ecosystem and even spearheaded the development of the Qi v2.2 standard, which promises charging speeds exceeding the 15W maximum of Qi2.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

A Pixel 9 Pro mounted on a Qi2 desk stand thanks to a third-party MagSafe case

Although there’s no official confirmation that the upcoming Google Pixel 10 will support Qi2 or Qi v2.2, it wouldn’t be surprising if it did, as Google’s recent advancements align well with the Pixel 10’s potential release timeline. After all, the Pixel 10 might launch as early as August, assuming Google follows a similar schedule to the Pixel 9. And Google confirmed earlier this year its plans to introduce lock screen widgets to phones in Android 16’s first quarterly release (QPR1). The Pixel 10 will likely debut with Android 16 and shortly after receive an update to Android 16 QPR1, enabling lock screen widget support.

Notably, the lock screen widget feature is part of Android’s Hub Mode, which Google is currently optimizing for phones. Considering this, it’s reasonable to conclude that Hub Mode will serve as Android’s version of Standby Mode. When Hub Mode arrives on phones with Android 16 QPR1, users will be able to seamlessly switch between their screen saver (displaying clocks, photo frames, etc.) and their widgets. Sound familiar? That’s precisely how Standby Mode functions on iOS.

While I admit that the evidence for a dedicated Standby Mode on Android has been somewhat circumstantial, there’s more to it than just that single line in the Google System Release Notes. In fact, while examining Android 16’s code, I discovered a new string indicating Google plans to add a “Standby” button to Android’s Global Action dialog (the power menu).

Code Copy Text <string name="global_action_standby">Standby</string>

Digging deeper, I learned that this new “Standby” button is designed to trigger the screen saver and lock screen widgets, effectively tying all these elements together. So, while the initial clue might have been weak, this new link strengthens the case, and I think my overall conclusion is solid.

Qi2 charging support is undoubtedly coming to more Android devices; it’s a matter of when, not if. In preparation for a future where Android phones can be easily docked horizontally on wireless chargers, Google is enhancing Hub Mode for phones, allowing them to offer more than just a basic clock or photo display. Whether we see Android phones leveraging this expanded Hub Mode this year or next remains to be seen, but its arrival seems inevitable.

