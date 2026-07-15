Pixel 10 Pro XL is no lemon, after all? Survey shows reported issues may be overblown

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It feels like we can’t go more than a few days without hearing about some new problem Pixel phones are having; judging by user reports online, you’d think Google’s hardware is barely functional. But a lot of us use Pixel phones every day without incident, which makes it hard to gauge how widespread issues that crop up in places like Reddit really are.

In a poll running on Android Authority for the past couple of weeks, we asked readers about their experience with Google’s latest Pixel 10 Pro XL. Thousands of people responded — and it turns out that most of them haven’t had any significant problems with the phone. “There’s always background noise with Pixels,” our own Stephen Radochia wrote about his months-long experience using the Pixel 10 Pro XL, “but most of it is overblown.”

As Stephen tells it, though, he hasn’t had any real issues with the 10 Pro XL to speak of. Nearly 6,000 people responded to a survey running in his write-up, with more than 70% saying their experience lines up with Stephen’s: 4,110 respondents indicated that their experience with the Pixel 10 Pro XL has been “excellent.”

That leaves about 29% of respondents that have had real issues with the Pixel 10 Pro XL (the survey response specifically called out overheating, bugs, and poor performance). That’s nearly a third of a fairly large sample size, but it’s still hard to say what 1,700 people indicating they’ve had some combination of issues with a mass-market product really means for average users.

I haven’t used a Pixel 10 Pro XL at all, personally, but I’ve been using a Pixel 9 Pro for almost two years now, and I haven’t had any serious issues with it. I’ve had similar experiences with several prior models, too — but maybe I’m just lucky.

Have you had a good run with Pixel phones? Do you think online discourse over Pixel issues has gotten out of hand? Tell us about it in the comments.

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