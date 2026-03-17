Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Flickering Pixel 10 Pro display glitch is driving users absolutely crazy, and it's hard to unsee

Don't look now, but your Pixel 10 Pro may be suffering from an incredibly annoying display glitch.
By

1 hour ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Someone holding the Pixel 10 Pro, showing the back of the phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL users have been reporting screen glitches with a flickering rectangle under their front-facing camera.
  • Resetting appears to temporarily resolve the issue, although it frequently comes back.
  • This appears to be a glitch related to the phone’s proximity sensor.

Forgive us. Because we may be about to ruin your relationship with your Pixel smartphone. Have you ever had someone point something out to you, and then you can never not notice it again? Well, we sure hope we aren’t about to draw your attention to it for the first time, but it turns out that quite a few Pixel 10 Pro owners have been noticing some very annoying glitches on their phones’ displays.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Over the last few weeks, posts have popping up on Reddit’s Google Pixel sub from users like Financial-Farmer8914, adbenj, and PixelSailor, all sharing similar stories: A flickering rectangle suddenly shows up on their Pixel 10 Pro (or Pro XL), a little below and to the left of the front-facing selfie camera. Here’s how the glitch tends to manifest:

pixel 10 pro flicker rectangle
MeanMachineNZ

We’re seeing reports of this behavior across much of the Pixel software available today, with users noticing it on the Android 17 Beta and the latest Android 16 Pixel Drop, alike.

The good news (or at least the closest thing we have to it) is that this flickering seems to usually go away when you reset your phone. And while users have seen it on lock and home screens, it doesn’t appear to pop up when you’re actually in an app. But that said, for some unlucky users it just seems to keep coming back, over and over.

What the heck is causing this phenomenon? Well, as you can see in JerryRigEverything‘s Pixel 10 Pro XL teardown, there’s actually a window in your display panel there that allows the phone’s light and proximity sensors to see through:

p10 pro display sensors
JerryRigEverything

Presumably, the effect all these Pixel users describe is the result of the proximity sensor glitching out. We still don’t know exactly what’s causing this unwanted behavior, but the connection to that sensor and the way it at least temporarily goes away after a reset may suggest some software bug with the sensor’s operation.

Whatever the case, we hope Google’s able to get to the bottom of it and deploy a fix, because this would be seriously annoying to be looking at all day. If your Pixel 10 Pro has this problem and you’re only just noticing it now, you have our deepest apologies.

News
GoogleGoogle Pixel 10
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.