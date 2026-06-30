Is your Pixel popping? Some users report bizarre audio glitch

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel owners are reporting a strange popping sound when using their devices.

Some claim that the popping happens randomly, while others say it occurs when switching apps or playing games.

Disabling Adaptive Sound appears to have helped some affected users.

Imagine you’re on your phone playing a game, and out of nowhere, you hear a popping sound come from the audio. That would be pretty distracting, if not annoying, right? Now, imagine that inexplicable sound is triggered whenever you use your phone. That’s the problem some people are currently experiencing with their Pixel phone.

Pixel owners have started noticing a popping/clicking sound while using the handset. According to reports on Reddit, the popping sound happens randomly for some. Others claim that the popping is triggered by a specific action, such as switching between apps or playing certain games.

The issue appears to affect multiple generations of Google’s Pixel phones. We’re seeing reports from owners of the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9a, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It’s also unclear when exactly the problem started. Some claim the popping began after updating to Android 17, but there are others who say they have been experiencing this problem for months.

If you’re also running into this issue, there may be a workaround. It appears that disabling Adaptive Sound has either resolved or minimized the problem for a fair number of the affected users. One user also believes that the bug could be tied to spatial sound.

Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. This article will be updated once new information is available.

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