The Pixel 10 series brings even more panorama mode upgrades

After years of neglect, Google is bringing panorama mode improvements for the second year in a row.
2 hours ago

Google Pixel 10 panorama mode 5x
Adamya Sharma / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Pixel 10 phones bring several more upgrades to the panorama mode.
  • You can now take panoramas with the 5x camera, although ultrawide panoramas are still out of the question.
  • Google has also brought manual controls to the panorama mode so you can fine-tune your snap.

Google neglected panorama mode on its Pixel phones for a long time. However, the Pixel 9 series delivered a variety of welcome upgrades last year. Now, Google has brought even more additions to this mode on the Pixel 10 series.

We were able to check a Pixel 10 series demo unit and confirm that you can now shoot panoramas via the 5x telephoto camera. Check out our image at the top of the page for proof.

I’m glad to see this camera option for panoramas, but you still can’t use the ultrawide camera for these types of shots. For many situations, a panorama with an ultrawide camera makes more sense than one with a telephoto camera. That’s because the wider field of view means you can pack more into your shot with less panning. In fact, Samsung lets you take panorama snaps via either the 1x or ultrawide lenses. Nevertheless, the 5x option does give you more flexibility.

The Pixel 10 phones also bring another panorama-related improvement in the form of manual controls. These controls include sliders for shadows, exposure, and white balance. There’s also a focus control, allowing you to manually focus if autofocus just isn’t cutting it. The latter control includes focus peaking.

We’re glad Google is paying attention to this mode in the last couple of generations after years of neglect. The Pixel 9 phones brought some overdue panorama mode upgrades, like higher-resolution output, improved HDR processing, and a revised UI. Nevertheless, I hope to see ultrawide support in the near future.

GoogleGoogle PixelGoogle Pixel 10Photography
