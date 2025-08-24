The Pixel 10 is unquestionably the best phone for people fed up with the iPhone

Google has tried for years to lure iPhone owners to Pixel phones. This has even manifested in the company’s Best Friends Forever series of videos, as well as an RCS messaging campaign targeting Apple. That’s in addition to features like the Android Switch app and wired transfer capabilities to help make it easier to move your data.

Now that the Pixel 10 phones are here, though, they might just be the best Android phones for people coming from iPhones. And it doesn’t have anything to do with quirky YouTube videos or cheeky campaigns.

How important is it for your Android phone to have built-in magnets? 2 votes Very important 50 % It's one of a few major considerations 0 % I'm fine with a magnetic case 0 % I don't care about this feature at all 50 %

Pixel 10 phones support Qi2, and that’s a big deal

Google

The biggest reason why I think the Pixel 10 series might be the best Android phones for iPhone converts is that they now have full Qi2 support. That is, Google’s new phones have magnets built into their rear covers, much like Apple’s MagSafe standard. By contrast, phones like the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 series all require a case with magnets if you’d like to use magnetically attached accessories.

This is a big deal for attracting iPhone owners, as they can still use their current MagSafe accessories on their new Android phone with (theoretically) minimal fuss. I do expect that a few accessories might be a problem, but by and large, this means you don’t have to abandon your MagSafe chargers, stands, and other peripherals. This is particularly welcome news if you’ve built up a large collection of MagSafe accessories over the years. After all, it’s been roughly five years since the iPhone 12 debuted this standard.

We expect Google’s adoption to also drive other big-name Android brands to offer full-fledged Qi2 magnetic power profile (MPP) support. But right now, it’s the only major Android manufacturer offering this feature (obligatory HMD Skyline mention). That’s a significant advantage, making it the default choice for iPhone converts who value a no-frills accessory and charging experience.

You don't need to buy a case if you want to use your current MagSafe accessories on a Pixel 10 phone.

Google is also making the switch more convenient in other ways. The company now lets you prepare your iOS data for transfer before your Pixel 10 phone arrives. This data includes passwords, app data, and “more” wallet items. That’s incredibly useful if you want to get a head start on switching.

The one downside to this preemptive process is that it only applies to Pixel 10 phones bought from the Google Store. I hope Google broadens this approach, as it would be great for carriers and third-party retailers too. Nevertheless, this is a good start and another convenient feature for people making the switch.

The new phones also have an on-device AI support agent for troubleshooting. I’m usually skeptical of AI-powered features, but this also includes a hand-off option to live customer support if you really need it. Toss in contextual tips as you’re using the phone (e.g., how to power off), and it’s clear Google is really trying to accommodate iPhone users.

Google isn’t the only Android brand trying to cater to iPhone-toting consumers. We’ve seen brands like OPPO, OnePlus, and vivo offering some interesting features to better support Apple devices. But these features often require dedicated apps on the Apple device (e.g., local sharing) or are restricted to specific regions (e.g., China).

The Pixel 10 might finally lure some iPhone users

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Switching platforms is serious business, whether it’s iPhone to Android or Android to iPhone. Google knows this better than most brands given its continued battle to entice iOS users, with decidedly mixed results. Just look at its tiny (but admittedly growing) market share in the US and abroad.

However, the introduction of full Qi2 MPP support certainly helps the Pixel 10 series stand out as almost a no-brainer for iPhone owners wanting to make the switch. Sure, you can just buy a case if you really want Qi2 or MagSafe support on your Samsung or OnePlus phone. But integrated support means you have one less thing to worry about in what is usually a lengthy, sometimes frustrating process.

Follow