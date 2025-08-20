Pixel 10 simplifies switching from an iPhone — even before your new phone arrives

TL;DR The new Google Pixel 10 series includes features designed to simplify the process of switching from an iPhone.

If you buy your Pixel 10 from the Google Store, you can minimize setup time by preparing your iPhone data for transfer before your new phone arrives.

Google has also upgraded the Pixel Tips app to the My Pixel app and added other features to the Pixel 10 series, such as contextual tips and an on-device AI-powered agent for support.

Google has just launched the new Pixel 10 flagship trio and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, bringing several key improvements that make it an exciting upgrade. While we expect plenty of older Pixel users to switch, a fair few folks will also switch from other Android brands, and some will even switch from an iPhone. Moving from other Android phones to a Pixel is smooth and easy, and with the Pixel 10 series, Google is making it easier for iPhone users to switch to Pixel.

This year, Google has announced that if you purchase your Pixel 10 from the Google Store, you can minimize setup time by preparing your data for transfer — including passwords from iOS, and more wallet items and app data — even before your new phone arrives. We asked Google for more information, but the company did not elaborate on what is happening here. If we are allowed to guess, this could be some extra but temporary Google One storage to allow users to upload data from their old phone to the cloud, similar to how Apple offers extra iCloud storage for 21 days when purchasing a new iPhone to let users move their apps and data over.

Once you’ve made the switch, your new Pixel 10 will offer contextual tips to guide you as you use it, such as how to take a screenshot or power off. This should be handy for iOS users who are getting accustomed to Android/Pixel for the first time or need a refresher.

Further, the Pixel Tips app has been upgraded to the My Pixel app. It now includes Home, Tips, Support, and Store to bring users more helpful tools across their devices. Google notes that the My Pixel app is not exclusive to the Pixel 10 series and will be rolling out to Pixel 4 and newer starting today.

It won’t be a release in 2025 without some AI sprinkled on top. Google has added an on-device AI-powered agent to the Pixel 10 series that provides instant support, even troubleshooting issues and adjusting settings, with seamless handoff to live customer support if needed. All of these features combined should make switching to a Pixel easier than ever.

