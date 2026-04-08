Google Photos wants to remember what you wore so you don't have to

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a digital closet, called Wardrobe, in the Photos app.

It could save your outfits from images and let you view them separately.

The feature might also let you try out these outfits virtually, like Google Shopping.

Google has been heavily promoting its AI-powered Try-On feature, which lets you visualize how certain outfits would look on you. Although it has been limited to Shopping, Google may extend the feature to the Photos app.

Google is now testing a new feature, currently referred to as “Wardrobe,” in Photos. We’ve come across the following strings in the code for version 7.71.0.895417930 of the Google Photos app, hinting at the feature.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_collectionstab_ui_mft_title">Wardrobe</string> <string name="photos_ellmann_mft_ui_generate_button_v2">See your wardrobe</string> <string name="photos_ellmann_mft_ui_onboarding_title_v2">A digital closet, made from your photos</string>

Based on the descriptions we’ve seen in the code, this feature would serve as a “digital closet,” deriving your looks from existing images, whether those belong to actual people, including yourself, or are saved from the internet. The Wardrobe option is expected to be based under the Collections tab in the Photos app.

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Based on the other strings in the code, you will have various options to manage your outfits and will probably be able to choose which photos to include.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_ellmann_mft_settings_title">Organize your outfits</string> <string name="photos_ellmann_mft_settings_subtitle">Manage preferences for the Outfits collection</string>

Additionally, we’ve learned that users will have the option to turn the feature off if they see no use for it.

We’ve also spotted an animation for the feature’s onboarding, where you can see separate pieces being combined together. This suggests that Photos may let you combine outfits using pieces of clothing from different photos.

Besides these pieces of evidence, we’ve also seen references to Try On in Google Photos, suggesting Google might eventually want you to try on clothes using your saved outfits.

As with other experimental features, it is difficult to predict when (or even if) the feature advances to a working stage and is available for users to try. We’ll ensure letting you know when that happens.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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