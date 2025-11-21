Gemini's new interactive images turn diagrams into deep-dive tools

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini can now create interactive images.

The new interactive images feature is designed to help users understand complex academic concepts.

Clicking or tapping on a label in the interactive image opens a panel with definitions, explanations, and content about the topic.

When it comes to education, sometimes you need more than just text and images to understand a concept. Having the ability to actively engage with a subject can go a long way in the learning process. Gemini’s latest update focuses on this by introducing interactive images.

Google has announced that it is rolling out a new feature for Gemini to help you visually explore academic concepts. Users will soon be able to create images with clickable labels to learn more about a subject.

In the example Google showed off, we see a diagram of a plant cell generated by Gemini, with each organelle and structure labeled. The user would be able to tap or click on any of these labels to open an interactive side panel. This side panel will contain definitions, explanations, and content regarding that specific topic.

It appears that this feature is primarily geared toward academic concepts, like the one in the example. Google says that you’ll also be able to ask follow-up questions.

