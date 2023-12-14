Google Photos users: A $100 Pixel 8 series discount might be waiting for you in your Inbox!

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos users are seeing a $100 discount code for the Pixel 8 series in their inboxes.

The discount applies over and above Google’s holiday deals, so you can save even more on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro than before.

Only US Google Photos users seem to be eligible for the offer.

Google is running holiday deals on the Pixel 8 series right now, and it looks like Google Photos users are getting an additional discount on the flagship phones.

Some Google Photos users in the US are reporting on Reddit that they have received an email from the company offering them $100 off the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The best part about the offer is that you can apply the $100 off coupon over and above the discount Google is already offering as part of its holiday deals.

Reddit

That means you can pick up a Google Pixel 8, which is currently available starting at $549, for just $449 after applying the $100 Google Photos discount. Similarly, the price of the Pixel 8 Pro comes down from $799 after the holiday deal to $699 after adding the Google Photos offer. You might also be able to get a further price reduction if you choose to trade in an old phone.

It’s unclear if Google is distributing the new Pixel 8 series discount code to all Google Photos users or select ones. It seems some people have received the email while others haven’t. We recommend checking your inbox and spam folders, as you might have missed the email. Those who already own a Pixel 8 series phone and use Google Photos may not be eligible for the offer.

