Google's killer Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch deals are back just in time for the holidays

Also grab a great deal on the Pixel Buds Pro.
9 hours ago
Google is once again offering great discounts on the Pixel 8 series. The deals were previously available during the Black Friday sale. If you missed out back then, you can now pick up the Pixel 8 Pro for $200 less than its regular price of $999. The vanilla Pixel 8 is also getting discounted by $150 and is now available for $549 instead of $699. Both price drops are the best Google has offered to date.

If you’re looking to pick up the new Pixels, this would be the best time to do so. Remember, the deals may not last very long, so you should make up your mind quickly before they vanish.

Apart from the flagship Pixels 8 series, you can also score $350 off the Pixel Fold, bringing down the asking price of the base model to just $1,449. The Pixel Watch 2 is also getting $50 shaved off its price. The first Pixel Watch LTE is getting an even deeper discount of $200 if you’re still interested.

Here are all the great Pixel deals you are getting for the holiday season:

