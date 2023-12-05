Google's killer Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch deals are back just in time for the holidays

Google is once again offering great discounts on the Pixel 8 series. The deals were previously available during the Black Friday sale. If you missed out back then, you can now pick up the Pixel 8 Pro for $200 less than its regular price of $999. The vanilla Pixel 8 is also getting discounted by $150 and is now available for $549 instead of $699. Both price drops are the best Google has offered to date.