Google Photos now fixes your blinks and blurs with Nano Banana's help

TL;DR Nano Banana is now available in the Google Photos editor.

The app is also getting AI templates, personalized templates, an Ask button, and more accurate facial editing.

Conversational editing is now expanding to iOS, and Ask Photos is rolling out in more countries.

Get ready for a lot more AI to come to Google Photos. Google is rolling out an update that will introduce several new AI features to the app. The company is also improving existing AI tools and expanding their availability.

Starting with the existing features, Ask Photos — the tool that helps you find specific images in your gallery — is rolling out to over 100 new countries, according to Google’s blog. Along with the expansion to more markets, the tech giant is also adding support for 17 additional languages. Even iPhone users in the US are getting a little something from this update, with the iOS version of the app gaining the conversational “Help me edit” tool, which launched first on Android.

Moving on to the new stuff, Nano Banana is now available in the Google Photos editor. You’ll be able to access the popular image generator by opening a photo, tapping on Help me edit, and typing what edits you want to make. “For example, you could ask Photos to paint you as a Renaissance portrait, restyle an image as a mosaic made of colorful tiles or to turn your photo into a page from a children’s storybook.”

You’ll also want to be on the lookout for new AI templates, which will roll out to users in the US and India starting this week. For example, you’ll see templates like “put me in a high fashion photoshoot” or “create a professional headshot.” As Google explains, these templates are powered by Nano Banana and aim to make it easier for users to create or edit an image.

The company is also working on personalized templates that use “insights about you from your photo gallery to create edits unique to your hobbies and experiences.” Personalized templates are expected to roll out in the coming weeks, but the feature will only be available in the US.

A new Ask button is also coming to the Photos app. Not to be confused with Ask Photos, the Ask button will allow you to ask questions and get answers about the content in a photo, find related moments, or describe the edits you want to make. Finally, new personalized editing capabilities will use your private face groups to make more accurate facial revisions. For example, if you want to remove your sunglasses, the editor will reference images from your face group to make the edit.

