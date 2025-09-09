New Nest Doorbell 2K retail box spills the beans on its key specifications

TL;DR The new Google Nest Doorbell 2K has been spotted on retail shelves again before its official launch.

The new Nest Doorbell will feature a 2K (2,048 x 2,048) HDR video recording camera with a 166° field-of-view.

The box confirms Gemini integration and a subscription requirement for some AI features.

Gemini is coming to Google Home on October 1, but that’s not all that Google has in store for your smart home (quite literally too). We’ve spotted renders of new Nest Cams and Nest Doorbell inside the Google Home app, and the devices have already reached store shelves. Customers couldn’t buy them right away, but it seems some units are now making it out of locked retail shelves, giving us a good look at key specifications.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Reddit user one2zerojigawat got their hands on the new Google Nest Doorbell 2K retail unit before its official launch. It doesn’t seem the Redditor bought the unit, as we don’t see hands-on pics of the product itself, but the box image tells us plenty of specifications.

As we can see from the box, the retail branding seems to have been finalized as “Google Nest Doorbell 2K” instead of “Google Nest Doorbell 3rd gen.” However, we do see the latter on the back of the box. There’s a prominent “with Gemini” badge on the side, so Gemini integration is practically confirmed at this point.

The back of the box confirms that the Nest Doorbell 2K will at least be available in a Snow color. Specifications mentioned on the back include 2K (2,048 x 2,048) HDR video recording and 166° field-of-view, which are improvements over the current second-gen Nest Doorbell. There’s also Night vision and 2-way audio support. The device is also said to be weather resistant, with an operating temperature of −4°F to 104°F (−20°C to 40°C).

At the bottom, you’ll see text mentioning, “Subscription (sold separately) required for certain features, including Gemini and some AI experiences.” While not a direct corroboration, this is almost in line with previous leaks that suggested Google is renaming Nest Aware to Google Home Premium and supposedly adding a second tier called Google Home Premium Advanced.

We still don’t know when Google will launch the new hardware, including the new Gemini-equipped Nest speaker that it sneakily teased during the Pixel 10 launch. All of this new hardware would tie in very well with the October 1 announcement of Gemini coming to Google Home, so prepare your wallets in advance.

Follow