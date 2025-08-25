Google may soon launch a refreshed Nest lineup with Gemini built in

TL;DR Google is reportedly preparing to release new Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Doorbell devices.

All three are said to feature 2K HDR resolution, Gemini integration, and local fallback storage.

Nest Aware looks set to be rebranded as Google Home Premium, with a new Advanced tier also planned.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen fresh hardware from Google’s Nest brand, leading some to wonder if the company was slowly winding the line down. But after a surprise glimpse of an unannounced smart speaker during the Made by Google event last week, it turns out that was just the beginning. Not only is the speaker happening, but new Nest cameras and a doorbell are also on the way.

According to Android Headlines’ sources, Google is preparing a new Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Outdoor, and a third-generation Nest Doorbell. The trio of devices marks the first major Nest refresh in years, and all three are said to move up to 2K HDR resolution while integrating Gemini to replace Google Assistant. We also have more renders of the new speaker.

The Nest Cam Indoor (3rd Gen) will come in Snow, Berry, and Hazel, bringing digital zoom up to 6x, event previews from the past three hours, and local fallback storage in case your Wi-Fi cuts out. The Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd Gen) should mirror many of these features, though it will only be in Snow and Hazel hues, with the latter potentially exclusive to the Google Store.

Finally, the Nest Doorbell (3rd Gen) is also getting its first big update since 2021. Like the cameras, it’s moving to 2K HDR resolution and new color options of Snow, Hazel, and Linen. One interesting addition is Gemini-powered Daily Summaries, which provide a recap of the day’s events so you don’t have to sift through every clip manually.

Alongside the hardware, Google is also reshaping its subscription model, renaming Nest Aware as Google Home Premium and adding a second tier called Google Home Premium Advanced. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.

Google seems intent on proving that Nest is far from dead and that Gemini will be central to its future. With some users recently voicing their dissatisfaction with the brand, it will be interesting to see if the new devices can breathe life into Nest’s reputation.

