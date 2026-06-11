Google all but confirms Home Speaker release plans

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced its new Home Speaker last fall, with sales set to begin this spring.

With just days left in spring, Google teases news of “a certain speaker” for next week.

A retail leak has already hinted at a June 25 release date.

Speakers have been core to Google’s smart home ambitions ever since the inaugural Google Home, which is coming up on its ten-year anniversary. It’s been a little while now since the company gave us a new one, but last fall it finally looked like that was about to change, with the announcement of the new Google Home Speaker. We were told that sales would begin in spring of 2026, and with summer now just a little over a week away, where is it? Google has yet to share full release plans, but a new teaser certainly hints that the Home Speaker is just about to drop.

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Besides the ticking clock on how much time we’ve got left in spring, we’ve lately been seeing other signs that the Google Home Speaker could be nearly ready to go up for sale, like Best Buy Canada listing the device with a June 25 release date.

Now Google Home head Anish Kattukaran shares a message on Reddit that’s been going out to Gemini for Home early access testers, thanking them for their participation. In it, Kattukaran highlights a few stats, like the 3.5 million users who registered to participate, and talks about the many Gemini for Home upgrades their feedback has led to.

But maybe the most exiciting part of his message is what he teases about being just around the corner: And for those of you who have been patiently waiting for a certain speaker… keep a very close eye on your inbox next week. :) That almost certainly confirms that Google has Home Speaker news to share next week — but will that necessarily mean that sales are opening?

We’d sure like to believe as much, but considering how long we’ve already been waiting, we’re also at least considering a few other slightly more pessimistic outcomes — like maybe announcing the start of pre-orders, with the Google Home Speaker still not shipping until later this year.

For now, at least, that’s just nerves talking — a bit of nay-saying to at least temper our disappointment if we get to the end of next week and sales still haven’t begun. One way or the other, though, it sounds like we’ll finally have a much more complete picture of Google’s release plans in just a few more days.

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