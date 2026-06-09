Gemini for Home update brings better weather forecasts, news briefs, and more

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini for Home is becoming more conversational, with Google improving how the assistant handles everyday voice interactions and follow-up requests.

Weather, media, and news experiences are getting smarter, making it easier to find information and explore content naturally.

The update is rolling out gradually through Google Home app version 4.18, so features may take time to reach all users.

Google has started rolling out new improvements for Gemini for Home, focusing on more natural conversations and smoother day-to-day interactions.

One of the biggest improvements shows up in how everyday queries are handled. Weather, for instance, is no longer just a generic summary — you can now get far more precise responses, including hour-by-hour breakdowns. Ask whether it will rain at a specific time, say 5 PM, and you’ll get a direct, time-accurate answer instead of a broad “later in the day” type response. Even temperature readings have been refined to better respect your preferred units, whether Celsius or Fahrenheit.

Media discovery, on the other hand, is also getting a much-needed upgrade. You can now speak naturally and ask for what you want. For instance, if you’re looking for trending music videos, a cooking tutorial, or a movie from your subscriptions — Gemini now tries to interpret those requests in context and take you straight to the content. So much so, you can always refine your search mid-conversation. If you’re looking for a specific cooking tutorial, you can interrupt and ask for it right away. The AI will narrow down the options for you without starting over. Volume control has also become more casual, letting you say things like “turn it down a bit” instead of exact levels.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

News is arguably where things feel the most different. Instead of a rigid, broadcast-style update, Gemini for Home is shifting toward a more interactive approach. You can listen to a personalized news briefing built around your chosen sources, but the bigger shift comes after that. Hear a headline you’re curious about? You can ask for more context right away, and Gemini will expand on it. It’s a running conversation where you can keep digging into the stories without breaking the flow.

Underneath all of this, Google says it has also improved core performance. That means faster responses for tasks like reminders, alarms, and lists, as well as better reliability when handling voice input in busy environments or across connected smart devices. Even things like checking camera feeds or playing content should feel a bit snappier and more stable overall.

The Google Home app is also being cleaned up on the subscription side, with a redesigned plan selection screen that makes it easier to compare options by switching between billing cycles.

All of these updates are rolling out gradually with Google Home app version 4.18, and as usual, availability may vary even if users are already on the latest version.

Follow