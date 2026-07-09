Google wastes no time getting out a fix for Home Speaker setup troubles

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR New Google Home Speaker users have been encountering errors during device setup.

Google confirmed awareness of the issue yesterday, and said it was working on a fix.

That fix is now rolling out, and should hit everyone within 24 hours.

Google announced its Home Speaker all the way back at the start of last October, and it took until just a few weeks ago before interested shoppers could finally get their orders in. With the Home Speaker now here, there’s already a lot of controversy over whether or not it was worth the wait — and that’s assuming you can even get it working. Some users have been running into a bug that prevents them from setting up the Home Speaker, but we’ve now got some good news to share with them.

As you may remember (or know from your own unfortunate experience), users encountering this glitch found themselves facing the message, “The speaker is not fully set up. Please factory reset and set up again.”

At the time, Google’s Nest Community Reddit account assured impacted Home Speaker owners that it was looking into things. And now, less than a day later, it has an update: We identified the issue and have rolled out a fix for this. The fix should reach all devices within the next 24 hours, but if you are experiencing this issue, you can unplug and replug in your speaker to immediately receive the fix.

That’s fantastic news — pretty much the only thing better we could have hoped for was turning back time and avoiding this error in the first place. If you’re still getting any setup error messages after a power cycle, Google wants to hear from you. But hopefully, most of you can already start putting this incident behind you.

Google Home Speaker Google Home Speaker MSRP: $99.99 The Google Home Speaker is Google's first smart speaker made with Gemini in mind. Along with its AI smarts, it packs a 58mm driver inside a small, compact body for surprisingly loud audio. If you live in the Google Home ecosystem, the Home Speaker is made just for you. See price at Manufacturer site

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