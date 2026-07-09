Many Google Home Speaker owners are stuck at setup, and nobody knows why yet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The new Google Home Speaker is failing to set up for a lot of people.

The setup won’t go through, forcing them to restart, and fail, again.

Google has acknowledged the issue and is currently “investigating” it, but has no further update yet.

To say that the new Google Home Speaker had a rocky start would be an understatement. It arrived several months after Google first previewed it at the Pixel 10 launch last year, was unboxed earlier than intended, and was even put up on clearance by a naive retail employee. Despite the challenges, the new Speaker powered through and started reaching users in time, only for the setup to put them through the wringer again.

Several people who’ve purchased the new Google Home Speaker have reported running into an error while setting it up. According to several narratives on Reddit, many people trying to set the Speaker up for the first time have been running into the following error: The speaker is not fully set up. Please factory reset and set up again. It then forces the users to start the setup all over again. One buyer said the issue was so annoying that they were returning their unit. Others complain that trying to troubleshoot it with help from Google’s chat resulted in no good either.

It doesn’t seem to be limited to a single location, as users across the US, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, France, Japan, and the UK report experiencing the same issue. Given how widespread it is, it’s easy to believe the issue is affecting users worldwide.

The exact cause of the error isn’t evident, but the official Google Nest Community account on Reddit can be seen assuring users that the engineering teams are “investigating an issue impacting the ability for some users to set up their Google Home Speaker” and that they’ll “circle back here with an update ASAP.”

Considering their comment, it appears to be a software issue rather than one stemming from the hardware, but we’d rather not be the judges here. We’ll keep you posted when Google shares an update with us or through Reddit.

Until then, if you want a thorough review of the Speaker’s strengths and weaknesses, check out this video by the audio experts at Sound Guys, our sister website.

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