Pixel Watch users can’t see sleep stats on their wrist, and no one knows why yet

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel Watch users report that sleep detection data is not showing.

The smartwatch is telling users that there is “No recent data.”

However, the data is still showing up on the Fitbit app.

One of the Pixel Watch’s most commonly used features is sleep tracking. From tracking time spent awake overnight to offering a sleep score, the data Google’s smartwatch collects can help you adjust your sleep behaviors. However, the benefits of monitoring your sleep kind of go out the window when you can’t see this data. It appears this has become a problem for some Pixel Watch owners.

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A Pixel Watch owner has taken to Reddit to share an issue that has lasted for multiple days. According to the user, they can no longer access sleep data on the device. Despite wearing the smartwatch to bed, they are greeted by a notification that reads, “No recent data. Wear your watch to sleep.” However, sleep tracking doesn’t appear to be broken, as the recorded data is still showing up on the Fitbit app.

Several other Pixel Watch owners have chimed in since the post was published, claiming that they are also experiencing the same problem. Based on the comments, it looks like the bug is mostly affecting users who own the Pixel Watch 2.

Google is currently preparing to transform the Fitbit app into Google Health. To make the process smoother, it has already paused the app’s social features. It’s unclear whether any of these behind-the-scenes changes may have created a new bug preventing users from accessing their sleep data on the Pixel Watch. Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. We’ll update this article when new information comes in.

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