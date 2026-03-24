Google fixes Pixel Watch step overcounting bug, but there's a catch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says it has fixed an issue on Pixel Watches that was leading to overcounted steps and calories.

While the issue has now been resolved, it won’t retroactively correct previously recorded data.

Google recommends restarting your Pixel Watch if the issue persists.

Following a wave of complaints about inaccurate step tracking on Pixel Watches, Google says it has now fixed a bug that caused some Pixel Watch models to overcount steps and calories.

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In a statement shared with Android Authority, a Google spokesperson said: We’ve fixed the issue where some Pixel Watch users were seeing overcounted steps and calories. The issue had been frustrating for users, with reports suggesting that watches were logging steps even during minimal activity, leading to inflated fitness stats.

Google also confirmed the fix via an update on the Fitbit status dashboard on March 23, 2026. The company noted that while the issue has now been resolved, it won’t retroactively correct previously recorded data.

“Please be aware that previously recorded data will remain unchanged, as this update applies to new activity only,” Google noted.

So if your recent step counts or calorie numbers look unusually high, they’ll stay that way in your history. However, newer data should now reflect accurately.

For users who continue to face problems, Google recommends restarting the affected Pixel Watch.

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