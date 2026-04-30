Gemini for Wear OS could also be getting a glow-up soon

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has been preparing for a “Gemini App UX 2.0” refresh that introduces a more vibrant look and animated gradient backgrounds.

A new retail demo video reveals a new glow animation and updated weather icons specifically for Gemini on Wear OS.

These features are not yet available and may be officially announced later, potentially at Google I/O.

Google has big plans for Gemini’s upcoming App UX 2.0 refresh. We’ve already spotted a more vibrant look and animated gradient backgrounds for Gemini on mobile. Some of the visual refresh could spill onto Gemini on other platforms, as we’ve now spotted a new glow animation and new weather icons for Gemini on Wear OS.

Gemini app v1.31.56.902760379 includes a new retail demo video featuring a new glow animation for Gemini and new icons for the weather cards. Here’s what they look like:

Here’s the full demo video showing off Gemini features:

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For reference, here is the older/current Gemini glow animation on Wear OS:

Google switched to new weather cards in Gemini for Wear OS last month, but the icons were still old. In the demo, we can see the new icons in action.

The new glow animation and new weather icons are not yet available in Gemini for Wear OS. We’ll have to wait for Google to officially announce these changes (potentially at Google I/O in a few weeks) and roll them out.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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