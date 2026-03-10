Gemini for Wear OS is getting a major weather card makeover

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR After rolling it out on Android smartphones, Google is bringing the refreshed Gemini weather card UI to Wear OS smartwatches.

The update features an expressive grid layout for hourly temperatures, collapsible sections, and new icons.

The rollout appears to be server-side, appearing for some users on Gemini on Wear OS app version 1.28.1695.

Google recently updated the weather card UI in Gemini on Android smartphones. The new UI introduced new interactions, such as easy switching between temperature, precipitation, and wind forecasts, as well as the ability to change units easily. Now, Google is rolling out the new weather card UI to Wear OS smartwatches too.

As part of a potential server-side rollout with Gemini on the Wear OS app v1.28.1695, we’re now seeing the new weather card UI on our smartwatches.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority Current/Old UI

The screenshots above show the current UI that appears when users ask Gemini about the weather via commands like “How’s the weather?”. The screenshots below show the new UI, which looks more expressive.

New/Upcoming UI New/Upcoming UI

We see new icons, as well as an option at the bottom to quickly switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit, which wasn’t there before.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The hourly temperature has a grid UI, so more information is visible at a glance, and less scrolling is needed to reach the bottom of the queue. The hourly temperature section is also collapsible and includes the precipitation percentage.

Here’s a quick demo of Gemini’s new weather UI on Wear OS smartwatches:

As mentioned, this is likely a server-side rollout, so it should gradually roll out to more users alongside the Wear OS app update.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow