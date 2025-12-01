Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google exec confirms 'huge investment' underway for Gemini app UX overhaul
34 minutes ago
- Google is working on a revamp of the Gemini app UI.
- The company is reportedly making a “huge investment” in “Gemini App UX 2.0.”
The Gemini app does its job, and that’s what’s most important. Even so, the user experience should be handled with the same amount of care. For some, the app’s lacking UI has been a barrier to adoption. However, it appears Google is hoping to win those people over soon with a big revamp.
On X (formerly Twitter), former Googler Raiza Martin shared why she prefers ChatGPT over Gemini. As Martin explains, the problem mainly has to do with the front-end:
I’m sorry to say this but most of what stops me from switching from the ChatGPT app to Gemini (today) is literally front end, and I know googlers will do *anything* but front end eng work!!
Logan Kilpatrick, product lead for Google AI Studio, replied to Martin’s social post, stating that Google is making a “huge investment” in “Gemini App UX 2.0.” Additionally, Kilpatrick shared that the team is also working on a macOS app.
It’s unclear what exactly Kilpatrick means when he says “huge investment,” but we can assume that a big UI refresh is on the way. What this new UI will look like is anyone’s guess.
For months, Android Authority has been covering a big change coming to Gemini’s overlay. Through our APK teardowns, we’ve learned that Google is developing a new compact overlay interface for interacting with Gemini Live. We’re uncertain if this project is a part of the Gemini app UX 2.0 revamp.
