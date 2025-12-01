Google exec confirms 'huge investment' underway for Gemini app UX overhaul

The Gemini app does its job, and that’s what’s most important. Even so, the user experience should be handled with the same amount of care. For some, the app’s lacking UI has been a barrier to adoption. However, it appears Google is hoping to win those people over soon with a big revamp.

On X (formerly Twitter), former Googler Raiza Martin shared why she prefers ChatGPT over Gemini. As Martin explains, the problem mainly has to do with the front-end:

I’m sorry to say this but most of what stops me from switching from the ChatGPT app to Gemini (today) is literally front end, and I know googlers will do *anything* but front end eng work!!

Logan Kilpatrick, product lead for Google AI Studio, replied to Martin’s social post, stating that Google is making a “huge investment” in “Gemini App UX 2.0.” Additionally, Kilpatrick shared that the team is also working on a macOS app.