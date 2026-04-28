Google could soon say goodbye to current Gemini voices (APK teardown)

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Gemini’s default voices could be discontinued.

Strings note that these “legacy” voice options are going away, but don’t reveal details regarding a replacement.

We’re guessing that a replacement will be announced at Google I/O next month.

Google’s Gemini offers a variety of voices, giving you a few options if you’re not a fan of the chatbot’s default voice. However, we’ve recently uncovered evidence that strongly suggests Google is ditching these existing options.

We conducted a teardown of the Google app (version 17.18.22.sa.arm64) and found two notable strings. Both of them note that legacy voice options will be going away. Check them out below.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_robin_mc_voice_selection_legacy_dialog_title">Legacy voices are going away</string> <string name="assistant_robin_mc_voice_selection_legacy_dialog_body">"Gemini's previous voice options are going away, so you won't see them here anymore"</string>

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Gemini currently offers 10 English-language voices in the Android app, including a mix of male and female voices and a British accent. However, these new strings clearly suggest Google is getting rid of these options. The strings don’t give us any details about when these voices will be going away, though.

So what’s coming next, then? We have to assume the company is working on a new set of voices. I’m also willing to bet that Google could eventually let you create your own Gemini voice option with AI, theoretically letting you adjust the range, accent, and/or other variables.

In any event, I’m guessing Google will reveal the replacement for these Gemini voices at the Google I/O 2026 event on May 19/20. This isn’t the only upcoming Gemini change we’ve spotted, either, as we recently gave you a first look at the chatbot’s Proactive Assistance feature.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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