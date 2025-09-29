You can finally talk to Gemini on older Galaxy Z Flip cover screens

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini is finally available on older Z Flip cover screens, as we can now use it on our Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The only missing feature is screen sharing, while features like Gemini Live work perfectly.

The power button can’t summon Gemini yet, but you can use Good Lock or your voice.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE finally brought Google Gemini to Samsung’s cover screens, something that had been painfully absent from older models. The Z Flip 5 and 6 share the 7 FE’s cover screen, so we hoped that updates would bring Gemini to those phones, too. That hope has finally become a reality, with our Z Flip 6 finally gaining Gemini access on the cover screen.

To use Gemini on the cover screen, you’ll have to use the “Hey Google,” wake-up command or add the app to Good Lock’s launcher widget.

Unfortunately, long-pressing the power button still prompts you to “open phone to continue,” which makes summoning Gemini less convenient than we’d like. Hopefully, that will change with future updates.

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Almost all of Gemini’s features work on the cover display. You can use voice or text input for regular queries and Gemini Live works, including sharing your camera feed. The only thing missing is screen sharing, which probably won’t be a big deal on a screen this small.

Samsung had previously confirmed that Gemini on the cover screen will be coming to the Flip 6 as part of its One UI 8 upgrade. Our Z Flip 6 is in the One UI 8 beta, but the activation of Gemini didn’t coincide with an OTA update, and it is likely tied to a server-side change or an update to the Gemini app. Given the fact that every Z Flip we’ve seen with Gemini on the cover screen has indeed been running One UI 8, your chances of getting it can only go up if you’ve received the Android 16-based update.

Are you excited to finally be able to use Gemini on your cover screen? What will you use it for? Let us know.

