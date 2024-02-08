There's one problem with running Gemini on your work phone (APK teardown)

Google

TL;DR A teardown of the Google app by Android Authority has revealed a few more Gemini tidbits.

Gemini won’t support Android Work Profiles, for one.

The service will still support Google Assistant’s Voice Match feature, though.

Google has just revealed that Bard is now Gemini, with the Gemini app replacing Assistant. The company confirmed that Gemini will do many things that Assistant can do, such as supporting the “Hey Google” wake word and controlling smart home devices. Now, our own APK teardown has revealed a few more nuggets of information, including one Gemini restriction.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

A teardown of version 15.5.58 of the Google app has revealed that Gemini doesn’t support Android Work Profiles just yet. Check out the relevant strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_onboarding_work_profile_error_message">Gemini is currently not supported with Android Work Profile. Uninstall Gemini app and reinstall it from the Play Store using your personal profile.</string> <string name="assistant_onboarding_work_profile_error_title">Work Profile not supported</string>

That’s disappointing as the current Duet AI for Workspace offering only offers a smattering of Gemini features in several productivity-focused Google apps. So you’ll need to switch to your personal profile for the full-blown Gemini experience.

Google confirmed that “Hey Google” will still work on Gemini, but the teardown also reveals that Voice Match functionality is still supported on the upgraded experience.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_onboarding_tos_screen_item_summary_3_v3_part_0">If you opt in, I'll replace Google Assistant as your assistant on this phone. I can help with what's on your screen and support quick voice actions, like messaging or setting timers. I can also help you hands-free with "Hey Google" & Voice Match, powered by Google Assistant. You can switch back to Google Assistant in Settings. <a href=%1$s>Learn more</a></string>

Google also revealed Gemini Advanced today, which uses Google’s more advanced Gemini Ultra 1.0 large language model. This is only available as part of the new Google One AI Premium subscription, setting you back $19.99 a month. However, it also looks like the company will inform users when a conversation requires a Gemini Advanced subscription.

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_error_advanced_mode_read_only">This conversation was created with Gemini Advanced. Subscribe to Gemini Advanced on the web to continue this conversation.</string>

It’s not 100% clear how this error message will occur. We’re guessing this could pop up if your Gemini Advanced subscription or free trial has lapsed and you tried to continue a session using Advanced. It’s also theoretically possible that this error message could occur if you ask Gemini to do something that simply requires Gemini Advanced in general.

