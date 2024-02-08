Gemini Advanced is here, and you better prepare your wallet for it

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed Gemini Advanced, offering a more capable AI experience than Gemini.

Gemini Advanced is part of a new Google One tier dubbed AI Premium.

This $19.99 Google One plan also offers 2TB of cloud storage, in line with the $9.99 plan.

Google announced Bard Advanced back in December, being a more powerful AI experience compared to the standard Bard chatbot. Now, with Bard being renamed to Gemini, Google has officially launched Gemini Advanced.

Gemini Advanced differs from Gemini by using the more capable Gemini Ultra 1.0 large language model instead of the Gemini Pro model. The company says Gemini Ultra is its largest model and is designed for “highly complex tasks.” These tasks include code generation, image creation, and other robust multimodal capabilities.

Keen on the more capable AI assistant? Then you’ll need to spend $19.99 a month on a new Google One plan dubbed AI Premium. This plan gives you 2TB of cloud storage, in line with the top-end $9.99 Google One plan, but offers access to Gemini Advanced as well as Duet AI perks like Gemini in various Google apps (e.g. Docs and Gmail). So you’re effectively paying $10 a month for Gemini Advanced, although you can’t actually buy a subscription to the upgraded AI assistant on its own.

Either way, Gemini Advanced and the Google One AI Premium plan are available today in over 150 countries. Google is also offering a two-month free trial in case you’re on the fence.

This isn’t the only Gemini news today. Google also confirmed that it has a Gemini app for Android, replacing the Assistant app.

