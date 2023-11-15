Google reveals its Black Friday deals, and the Pixel 8 is unbeatable at this price

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has revealed its Black Friday deals, with attractive discounts of $150 on the Pixel 8, $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro, and $400 on the Pixel Fold.

Google’s Black Friday sales begin on November 16 on the Google Store in the US.

Several other Google products are also on sale.

Google makes excellent phones that push the boundaries of computational photography. The company also regularly offers discounts, often making it a no-brainer to grab the best Pixel deals. But if you have managed to avoid the temptation so far, Google has just announced its Black Friday deals on its entire device portfolio, and some of these deals are actually pretty damn good.

Google’s Black Friday sales start tomorrow, November 16, 2023, at 3.30 am ET, on the Google Store in the US. There’s no end date, though we’d suggest acting quickly in case the discounts are marked on a limited quantity of each product.

The Pixel 8 series gets its first major discount since its launch a few weeks back. The Pixel 8 is down to a starting price of $549 (discounted by $150), which is incredible considering its launch price of $699. The Pixel 8 Pro sees an even bigger discount of $200, taking its starting price from $999 to a great $799 for the top flagship.

Have some more cash and want to try out a foldable? The Google Pixel Fold gets a massive $400 discount, going down to $1,399 from its usual $1,799 price tag. This makes it even more competitive than the OnePlus Open, which had recently trumped the foldable with better specs and a better price tag.

On the other hand, if you want a phone that gets the job done without spending a ton of money, then you’d be glad to know that the Pixel 7a has received a discount of $125, bringing its $499 price tag down to $374.

The rest of Google’s lineup is also seeing some great discounts all around: Pixel Tablet: $399 sale price, discounted by $100 from its $499 price tag.

sale price, discounted by $100 from its $499 price tag. Pixel Buds Pro: $120 sale price, discounted by $80 from its $200 price tag.

sale price, discounted by $80 from its $200 price tag. Pixel Watch (first gen): $200 sale price, discounted by $80 from its $280 price tag.

sale price, discounted by $80 from its $280 price tag. Chromecast with Google TV: $38 sale price, discounted by $12 from its $50 price tag.

sale price, discounted by $12 from its $50 price tag. Nest Cam (battery): $120 sale price, discounted by $60 from its $180 price tag.

sale price, discounted by $60 from its $180 price tag. Pixel Buds A-series: $59 sale price, discounted by $40 from its $99 price tag.

sale price, discounted by $40 from its $99 price tag. Nest Hub: $50 sale price, discounted by $50 from its $100 price tag.

sale price, discounted by $50 from its $100 price tag. Nest Wi-Fi Pro 3-pack: $280 sale price, discounted by $120 from its $400 price tag. The best deal, in my opinion, is on the Pixel 8, which is a new product at an unbeatable price tag of $549. Which deal did you like? Are you buying something from Google during this sale season? Let us know in the comments below.

