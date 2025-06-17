Google just made an iPhone tease the Pixel 10 in its latest 'Best Phones Forever' ad

Android Headlines/OnLeaks

TL;DR Google has teased the Pixel 10 for the first time in a new “Best Phones Forever” ad, but an iPhone is actually doing the marketing.

The ad pokes fun at Apple’s recently announced Pixel-inspired iOS 26 features, including Live Translation for messages, Hold Assist, and Call Screening.

The cheeky teaser for Google’s next set of flagships comes right at the end.

Google has released another “Best Phones Forever” ad, and this time, it’s not just a playful jab at Apple; it’s also the first teaser for the upcoming Pixel 10 series.

The new video shows the usual Pixel-iPhone duo chatting, with the iPhone excited about a bunch of new iOS 26 features Apple just announced. The Pixel makes the iPhone realize that Google already had these features years ago. From Live Translation for messages to Hold Assist and Call Screening, the iPhone sounds off its new features one by one, and each time, the Pixel reminds it that Google introduced these capabilities years earlier.

The cheeky teaser for Google’s next set of flagships comes right at the end, when the iPhone casually asks what Pixel is working on for the Pixel 10. Unfortunately, that’s where the ad ends. The Pixel doesn’t answer the question, and the video concludes with an image of the Pixel 9 Pro, but the message is clear: the Pixel 10 is coming, and Google is starting to lay the marketing groundwork for the launch.

Speaking of Pixel 10 marketing, one of the new flagships was also recently spotted being filmed for an ad shoot at a beach in Canada. Leaked images from the shoot show what appears to be a Pixel 10 Pro or a 10 Pro XL, with the marketing tagline “Ask more of your phone.”

While Google hasn’t shared any launch plans for the Pixel 10 series just yet, the company recently pushed a June 27 Pixel Superfans event for previewing “pre-release Pixel devices” to September, indicating that the new flagships could arrive around that time. If this ad is any indication, Google might be prepping new software features that could once again take Apple years to catch up to.

