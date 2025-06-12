Google won't be showing the Pixel 10 to Superfans this month, after all

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google invited Pixel Superfans to apply for a chance to experience “pre-release Pixel devices” at a June 27 event.

The company is now telling them that due to “unforeseen circumstances” it’s planning a September 4 event.

It’s unclear if release plans have been affected any, but the last leak we’ve seen points to a mid-August launch.

Google’s Pixel 10 smartphones are on their way, and other than feeling a wee bit nervous about Pixel batteries in general these days, we’re otherwise hugely excited for the upcoming launch. Beyond getting to meet Google’s new “Pixelsnap” accessories, we’re also expecting an important shift in the silicon powering the phone, as Google moves to TSMC’s advanced fabrication for the Tensor G5 chip. At this point, we’re really just waiting to get our hands on the actual hardware.

Late last month we heard about a lucky group that was getting early access to “pre-release Pixel devices,” strongly hinting at the presence of the Pixel 10. Google sent these invites out to members of its Pixel Superfans group, and told them that the chosen few would be able to attend a hands-on event in London scheduled for June 27.

At the time, we wondered if that might indicate Google was thinking about sliding its launch plans up a little earlier in the year — maybe to some point in July, a few weeks ahead of last year’s August 13 Pixel 9 event.

It didn’t take long for a better theory to land, and within just a few days we were hearing about leaks that once again identified August as Google’s launch target — first returning to that August 13 date, before later suggesting August 20, instead.

Google has still not publicly confirmed its timetable for the Pixel 10 launch, but today the company has been reaching back out to those Pixel Superfans with some bad news. Here’s what Google’s been emailing them: While we’re no longer able to extend invitations to the Pixel Penthouse event due to unforeseen circumstances, we’re excited to offer you an exclusive alternative prize: an early invitation to our next event, Pixel Superfans Insider Event, on September 4th. It’s unclear what manner of “unforeseen circumstances” might be involved here — for all we know it could be something as innocuous as a scheduling issue with the venue. What we don’t want to do is jump to any speculation about Pixel 10 delays absent some real evidence in that direction. And for the moment, this is all just circumstantial.

Still, we can’t help but wonder what might actually be going on behind the scenes — even if there’s a fair chance we’ll never really know. For the moment, anyway, our sights are still squarely locked on August for our first chance to meet the Pixel 10 family.

