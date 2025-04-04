Google Assistant not working? Here's how to fix it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There could be many reasons for Google Assistant not working on your device. This is especially an issue when you rely heavily on Google’s apps and services. You may even use Google Nest devices to control your smart home!

Fortunately, most problems are minor and can be fixed within a few minutes without much technical knowledge. Just follow the steps below to get everything back up and running. One of them should solve the problem.

Editor’s note: Some of the instructions in this article were generated using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 14. Keep in mind that steps can be slightly different depending on your device.

Are Google services down? As hard as it is to believe, sometimes Google services go down too. It’s a rare occurrence, but it can happen, so you should first check if Google’s servers are having problems.

The easiest way to do this is to check a website like DownDetector.com. There’s a page for Google and Google Nest, so check them out before moving to the following sections in this post. The site even includes a live outage map to see if the issue is local.

You can also check the Google Workspace Status Dashboard page. It doesn’t list Google Assistant’s status, but does include Gemini, which many of you are using now.

If Google’s servers are down, there’s nothing you can do but wait it out.

Make sure your device supports Google Assistant

Does your smartphone even support Google Assistant? The latest devices should all be in the green, but some older phones won’t take advantage of the digital assistant. Check if your phone supports it by looking at the requirements listed below.

Google Assistant requirements: Android 5.0+ with at least 1GB of memory.

Android 6.0+ with at least 1.5GB of memory.

Google app 6.13 or higher.

Google Play services.

A screen resolution of at least 720p.

Device language needs to be supported. And just in case you want to use Gemini, too.

Google Gemini requirements: Smartphone or tablet running Android 10 or newer.

2GB of RAM or more.

The user must be at least 13 years old.

Device language needs to be supported.

Enable Google Assistant

If your Android device is new and you’re having issues with Google Assistant not working, chances are the service is turned off. Go ahead and check. We have a full guide on how to turn on Google Assistant. There is also a chance the “Hey, Google” hotword is deactivated, though. Follow the steps below to learn how to enable it.

How to enable Google Assistant: Open the Settings app. Go into Google. Go into the All services tab. Tap on Search, Assistant & Voice. Hit Google Assistant. Go into Hey Google & Voice Match. Toggle on the Hey Google option.

Check for updates Running an older version of your Google and Google Assistant apps is usually not that big of a problem, but you can encounter some compatibility issues from time to time. You’re best off updating everything, especially if you’re having issues with Google Assistant not working.

Google Nest speakers and smart displays can be updated through the Google Home app, so go ahead and update your smart devices there. While you’re at it, update the Google Home app.

How to update Android apps: Open the Google Play Store. Tap on your avatar icon. Select Manage apps & device. Go into Updates available. Find the apps you want updated and hit the Update button next to them. Alternatively, you can hit Update all to take care of all apps at once.

Additionally, you might want to update your phone if there’s an upgrade available. Google Assistant is deeply baked into the Android operating system, so chances are bug fixes and improvements are included in newer Android updates.

How to check for Android updates: Open the Settings app. Select System. Tap on Software updates. Select System update. Hit Check for update. Follow instructions to update, if available.

Restart your phone! This is one of the most common troubleshooting tips in existence. I recommend it whenever someone has issues with any device, and it works most of the time. Restarting your device might help when you’re having problems with Google Assistant not working. Just give it a try and see if a reboot fixes everything.

How to restart an Android phone: Press the side and volume up buttons simultaneously. Tap on Restart.

Check your internet connection Google Assistant not working could be due to a faulty internet connection. After all, it is a service that relies heavily on data. You can’t really use Google Assistant offline, so you must ensure your internet is working.

An easy way to check if the internet is operational is by performing any other internet-based tasks using the same device. It could be something as simple as launching a browser and doing a Google search. Those using Wi-Fi should also try using another device and ensure the network is alive.

A good solution for a faulty Wi-Fi network is a simple router restart. There’s usually a dedicated button for rebooting the router, but simply unplugging, waiting for about a minute, and plugging the device back in works, too. If your router has an official app, there is also a chance you can restart the system from there.

If you’re using cellular data, you might want to see if your data connection is on: Open the Settings app. Go into Network & internet. Go into SIMs. Toggle Mobile data on. If you’re outside your country or network coverage, you can also tap on your main SIM and toggle Roaming on (this may incur extra charges).

Retrain Voice Model It’s possible that Google Assistant is not working because it doesn’t recognize your voice. This is easy to fix; all you have to do is retrain Voice Model.

How to retrain Voice Model: Open the Settings app. Go into Google. Go into the All services tab. Tap on Search, Assistant & Voice. Hit Google Assistant. Go into Hey Google & Voice Match. Hit Retrain Voice Match model. Read the displayed commands out loud when requested. Hit Next. You’re done!

Disable other assistants Many of you may be using other digital assistants along with Google’s. A prevalent one is Alexa. It’s a great alternative, but it can often create conflicts with Google Assistant when using both in tandem. Try disabling any secondary digital assistant and see if that helps with Google Assistant not working.

In the case of Alexa, here’s how to disable it: Open the Alexa app. Tap on the More button. Select Settings. Go into Device Settings. Tap on Alexa on this phone. Toggle off the Enable Alexa Hands Free option.

Turn off Battery Saver and Adaptive Battery Battery Saver and Adaptive Battery modes are great for extending your battery life, but they can affect performance and functionality across multiple features. One of them is Google Assistant. Make sure you turn off Battery Saver and Adaptive Battery to ensure Google Assistant functions appropriately.

How to turn off Battery Saver and Adaptive Battery: Launch the Settings app. Go into the Battery option. Tap on Battery Saver. Toggle off Use Battery Saver. Look below and expand the Adaptive Battery section. Toggle off Use Adaptive Battery.

Is it time for a factory data reset? Alternatively, you might want to consider performing a factory data reset. It’s a bit of an extreme solution, as it will wipe the phone clean, but all settings and software issues should be cleared. You will delete all settings, data, and files on your phone, so make sure to follow our guide to back up your Android device, first.

How to factory reset an Android phone: Launch the Settings app. Go into System. Tap on Reset options. Select Erase all data (factory reset). Select Erase all data. Confirm by hitting Erase all data, once again.

Why are Google Assistant features gone? Google Assistant underwent a significant cut of features earlier in 2024. Nearly 20 features were slashed, many of which we know you are missing. According to Google, this was done in order to “focus on quality and reliability.” The transition to Google Gemini likely had something to do with this.

Some major features that were removed from Google Assistant: You can no longer invoke the full Assistant from the Google Search bar.

Media, music, and radio alarms are no longer available on Assistant-enabled devices.

You can no longer manage stopwatch on smart displays and speakers. You can still set timers and alarms.

It’s no longer possible to broadcast a message to your Google Family Group. Broadcasts are only available for devices within your home.

You can no longer use voice to send an email, video, or audio message. Only calls and text messages work.

One can no longer reschedule a Google Calendar event; it’s only possible to create a new one.

Calls made from smart speakers or displays will no longer display a caller ID, unless using Duo.

You can no longer ask for information about contacts. We have a full list of all the features removed in early 2024. These are just the main ones. Still can’t figure out what’s going on? Google has a dedicated help center for Google Assistant users, as well as a community where you can ask questions.

